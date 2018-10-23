Ghosts of Grayson Sure to Be a Home Run Hit

By: Ethan Smith, News Editor

Many Savannah residents will get behind anything involving the Savannah Bananas. Well, the home of the Bananas, Grayson Stadium, will be transformed into a haunted ballpark this Halloween to bring a scare to Savannah residents.

Wicked South Productions, a company who does a lot of work in the Southeast for haunted houses, will run the event from Oct 25 to Halloween night.

To get an idea of what the theme may be, a description of the event talks about the history of Grayson Stadium. The stadium is almost over 100 years old, being built in 1926, and baseball legends such as Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, Lou Gehrig and Ty Cobb have played in the park.

The idea behind the haunted ballpark is to portray General William Grayson finishing what he started.

The event is affordable. General admission tickets are $20 and on sale daily. You can also vouch for a $40 V.I.P. pass which offers extra incentives and more of the Haunted Ballpark. Go have some fun at Grayson Stadium and get a scare during the spooky season. You never know. It may be a hit.