Race for Governor

Stacey Abrams: Democratic Candidate

Stacey Yvonne Abrams was born on December 9, 1973 in Madison, Wisconsin. She served as a minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017 and is a member of the Democratic party. Abrams grew up with five siblings. Her family eventually moved to Atlanta where Abrams attended high school and became a speechwriter by the age of 17. In 1995, Abrams earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Spelman. She later earned her Juris Doctor from Yale Law School in 1999. Abrams is the Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia and has been endorsed by former US President, Barack Obama.

“What I’m fighting for now though is more of Georgia values making sure we expand Medicaid so everyone has access to health insurance, ensuring that all of our children get educated at strong schools that understand their needs and making certain that we create good prosperous jobs across the state of Georgia, all 159 counties. That’s what I wanna do because I’m proud of Georgia and proud to be a Georgian.”

What does she stand for?

I want to strengthen pathways to debt-free college graduation through scholarship programs

I want to make investments into affordable, high-quality child care

I want to repeal campus carry on college campuses

I want to invest in hospital programs to stop the cycle of gun violence

I want to establish a Cradle to Career Savings Program

I want to invest in Georgia’s infrastructure and education programs to create jobs

I want to expand Medicaid

Brian Kemp: Republican Candidate

Brian Porter Kemp was born on November 2, 1963 in Athens, Georgia. He is the current Secretary of State of Georgia, a position he has held since 2010. Kemp graduated from Athens Academy in 1983 and he later graduated from the University of Georgia, majoring in agriculture. He was also a Georgia State Senator from 2003 to 2007, adding to his history of being involved in politics. Kemp is the Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia and has been endorsed by former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue.

“I have been a strong defender and an advocate for the second amendment. I hunt, I shoot and I carry and I will work as governor to continue to protect and expand our second amendment rights.”

What does he stand for?

I want to double SSO tax credit

I want to make rural education better and equal

I want to bring high-speed internet all around Georgia for better access to much needed resources

I want to oppose new gun restrictions

I have created jobs in construction and other areas before

I want to expand protection on rural hospitals

I want to improve access to healthcare across the state

If You Don’t Like Either Candidate, Vote for Ted Metz!

“If you’re tired of two party system and the two party tyranny of the oligarchs running the planet then a vote for me is a protest vote to show them that you’re sick and tired of the same old stuff.”

