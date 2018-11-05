Campus Corkboard Nov 8-14

Here is a list of upcoming events on the Armstrong campus and in the city of Savannah!

Thursday, Nov 8

First Generation College Celebration Day

Armstrong and Liberty Campuses’ TRiO program wants you to participate in the celebration by first identifying yourself if you are a first generation college graduate or student. This will give you an opportunity to share your story with a student or fellow colleague when they ask you why you’re first! On Thursday, Nov 8, we ask you to wear apparel that represents your alma mater along with your button.

Warm Clothing Drive

Ends November 16

Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council is conducting its eighth annual Warm Clothing Drive Oct 22 through Nov 16. Please consider donating new or gently used cold weather clothing and accessories that you no longer need. All sizes of coats, hats, gloves, scarves and warm clothes are accepted. Drop-off sites include: Armstrong Center, Student Union, Compass Point Clubhouse and Burnett Hall

French Week Film Screening: Aya de Yopougon (2013) in French with English subtitles

5 pm

Gamble Hall 225

This Franco-Ivoirian animated film is the story of studious and clear-sighted 19-year old Aya, her easy-going friends Adjoua and Bintou, and their meddling relatives and neighbors. It’s wryly funny, breezy account of the simple pleasures and private troubles of everyday life in Yopougon, Ivory Coast.

Dessert Theater- Pancake Special

11/8-11/10

7 pm

BCM of Armstrong

$5

The BCM will be hosting its annual Dessert Theater event to raise money for Send Me Now, a summer missions’ program that sends college students all over the world on free mission trips. This year’s production is “Pancake Special.” The play is about four people who meet in a local diner and must learn how to work together to make it through an armed robbery.

Twelfth Night

7:30 pm

Jenkins Hall

This story of romance, satire and mistaken identity combines dynamic narrative drive with a torrent of sound and music. Olivia’s melancholic, puritanical household clashes head on with Sir Toby’s insatiable appetite for drunken debauchery. Orsino’s relentless pursuit of Olivia and Malvolio’s extraordinary transformation typify the madness of love in Illyria. Experience the madness of love in this heady world where riotous gig meets Shakespeare.

Coastal Empire Fair

Ends 11/11

Coastal Empire Fairgrounds-4801 Meding St.

$10

Nothing says fall like a fair! The Coastal Empire Fair will be Nov. 1 – 11 at the Coastal Empire Fairgrounds. Enjoy the Ferris wheel, carnival games, pig races and strange but yummy combinations of fried foods. Full information can be found at coastalempirefair.com.

Blank Page Poetry: Words and Shadows

3:41 pm – 6:41 pm

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church-3 West Ridge Rd.

The National African-American Cultural Arts Column will be hosting a poetry performance at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The poems that will be performed were submitted by the public about topics such as their experience of Waters Avenue and what makes it such a special part of our city, the role that poetry, literature, dance and culture play in addressing community issues, and personal identity and overcoming racial, socio-economic, age and gender differences by fostering acceptance within the community.

Friday, Nov 9

Haunted Histories: Ghost Lore and Historical Place

12:15 pm – 1:15 pm

Ogeechee Theater

Presentation by Alena Pirok, Ph.D., Department of History. This presentation takes a close look at Savannah and other coastal cities to explain why people share ghost stories and how hauntings define sites as uniquely historical.

Savannah Music Festival 2019 Season Kickoff Concert

7:30 pm

Lucas Theatre for the Arts-32 Abercorn St.

$30

The team behind the annual Savannah Music Festival will announce the 2019 festival lineup with a night of Georgia Soul and Blues. The Lucas stage will be shared by two blues artists, 22-year-old, Jontavious Willis and 73-year-old, William Bell. Don’t miss it and make sure to grab your tickets before they sell out! Visit the Savannah Music Festival website to purchase them online.

“King Lear”

11/9-11/11, 11/16-11/18

2:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Savannah Repertory Theatre-980 Industry Dr.

$12

Local nonprofit theater company Savannah Shakes will be putting their own twist on “King Lear.” The show will be set in the late 1990s with the backdrop of the doomsday cults of the time.

Saturday, Nov 10

Phoenix Festival

11 am – 4 pm

Chatham County Resource Conservation and Education Center-1321 Eisenhower Drive

Join Keep Chatham Beautiful and Chatham County Recycles as they host up-cycled art booths, a recycled fashion show, green games for kids, electric car show, live music, and your favorite food trucks! Parking is free and close to the event.

Concert for Conservation: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones

7 pm – 10 pm

Southbound Brewing Company-107 E Lathrop Ave.

$20 pre-sale, $25 at the door

It’s time for the 2nd annual Concert for Conservation at Southbound Brewing Company! The concert will benefit the Coastal Conservation Association. The concert will be a tribute to the music of The Rolling Stones performed by The Hypnotics and Friends

Sunday, Nov 11

Veterans Day Worship Service with Choir and Orchestra

11 am – 12 pm

Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church-429 Abercorn St.

Come celebrate Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day of WWI at the Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church. There will be a 23-piece orchestra there to accompany the choir to play music to honor our veterans.

Disney Event-“Christopher Robin”

12 pm – 2 pm

Painting with a Twist-513 E Oglethorpe Ave.

$35

Painting with a Twist will be a hosting a Winnie the Pooh-themed class in honor of the new film “Christopher Robin.” Bring your friends and have a good time painting your own Winnie the Pooh artwork. All guests are encouraged to get there 10-15 minutes early to secure your spot.

Monday, Nov 12

Armstrong Campus Senior Gallery Exhibition: GAMUT

9 am – 5 pm

Fine Arts Gallery

GAMUT, featuring student artists Kathryn Percival, Anthony Caracci, Hannah Moore and Antonio Singleton, will present an exhibition showing work consisting of acrylic paintings on glass, Raku sculpture and pottery, comics, artist’s merchandise, and a branded café environment.

Dr. Olga Sciuchina: “The Fulbright Scholar Program”

11 am – 12:30 pm

Ogeechee Theater

Student Government Association Senate Meeting

12:15 pm

Student Union Ballroom A

The Armstrong and Liberty Campus SGA Senate holds a weekly senate meeting every Monday. All students are welcomed to attend.

Tuesday, Nov 13

Keynote Speakers Audrey Scott and Daniel Noll: “A Real Life Amazing Race: Around the World in 10 Years”

12 pm – 1 pm

Ogeechee Theater

French Conversation Table

6 pm

Student Union

Come join us weekly for an hour of conversation in French. All levels are welcome.

Savannah Wind Symphony

7:30 pm

Fine Arts Auditorium

The Savannah Winds, community wind symphony in residence at the Armstrong Campus, begins its 2018-2019 Season with their Fall Celebration.

Wednesday, Nov 14

LGBTQ in the Workplace

11:30 am – 1 pm

Student Union Ballroom B

Part of the President’s Diversity Advisory Council (PDAC) Workshop Series.

Taste of the World

11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Residential Plaza, Student Union

Try traditional foods, learn a craft, or participate in cultural activities from around the world.

Stop the Bleed Class

12 pm – 2 pm

Student Union Ballroom C

Learn how to save a life! This class will teach you how to stop a bleeding emergency in the crucial minutes before professional responders arrive. Register at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/85WYDBG

Environmental Community Cinema

7 pm

Science Center 1402

Screening of the movie Tomorrow.