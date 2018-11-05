Hoops for Troops Being Hosted By Kappa Sigma November 10

By: Ethan Smith, News Editor

The Omicron-Iota Chapter of Kappa Sigma will host a basketball centered event on Saturday, Nov 10.

The event will feature a 3-versus-3 tournament, a dunk contest and a 3-point shoot-out. To have a team in the event, a team must pay $20 and can have up to four players involved. The dunk contest and 3-point shoot-out both include a $3 entry.

The event is centered around raising money for the Military Heroes Campaign. The campaign is committed to support ongoing care for military veterans and their families. The charity has been active since 2007 and has raised over $1,000,000 to aid veterans not only here, but all across North America. The charity involved countless partners as well ranging from the SEAL Legacy Foundation to Homes for Our Troops.

The event will be hosted at Armstrong’s Alumni Arena and will start roughly around 9:00 am. The deadline for team entry is today, Nov7. For more information, contact Kappa Sigma’s President Paul Ferdinand at 678-262-7649. You can learn more about the Military Heroes Campaign at https://kappasigma.org/military-heroes/.