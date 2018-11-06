Taste of the World Preview

By: Charity Williams, Web Editor

On Wednesday, Nov 14, Taste of the World will be held from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm in the Residential Plaza at the Student Union.

Taste of the World has been a staple of International Education Week at the Armstrong campus since 2002. This event is a day of sampling traditional foods, exciting performances and demonstrations, hands-on activities and much more. This year, the festivities will include henna artists, Asian calligraphy lessons, games and prizes and an international fashion show.

“Students should come to Taste of the World to sample delicious food from around the world, get to know people they might not otherwise have met, and enjoy the festival atmosphere,” says Sara Nobles, the International Student Coordinator and the ISO advisor.

Before Taste of the World, keynote speakers Audrey Scott and Dan Noll will give a talk called, “A Real-Life Amazing Race: Around the World in 10 Years.” This event will be held on Nov13 from 12 pm to 1 pm in the Ogeechee Theater. In the past, previous guests for the event have included the Kalapriya Indian dance group, a talk about the Lost Boys of Sudan, MBond Afrika African Dance Group, and a talk by Fidel Castro’s daughter.

The International Student Organization and the Office of International Programs and Services coordinate Taste of the World. The purpose is to blend entertainment and recreation with cultural exploration and education. Shibani Bhave, the promotions officer in ISO, describes it as, “You get a snapshot of different countries without leaving Savannah.”



Nobles says, “We know that not all students have the opportunity to study abroad. Taste of the World is important to International Education Week because we can bring the world to our campus in a sense by bringing our international students, professors, and staff together and giving everyone a chance to learn more about the world we all live in.”

All International Education Week events are free and open to all students, faculty and staff. If you would like more information or to volunteer at Taste of the World, contact ISO_armstrong@georgiasouthern.edu.