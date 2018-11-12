Campus Corkboard Nov 15-21

Here is a list of events on the Armstrong campus as well as the city of Savannah!

Thursday, Nov 15

Warm Clothing Drive

Ends 11/16

Please consider donating new or gently used cold weather clothing and accessories that you no longer need. All sizes of coats, hats, gloves, scarves and warm clothes are accepted. Drop-off sites include: Armstrong Center, Student Union, Compass Point Clubhouse, and Burnett Hall

Armstrong Campus Senior Gallery Exhibition: GAMUT

11/15-16, 11/19-21

9 am – 5 pm

Fine Arts Gallery

Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art, presents a Senior Exhibition, GAMUT, which will showcase a wide variety of artistic practices by four Armstrong Campus students. GAMUT, featuring student artists Kathryn Percival, Anthony Caracci, Hannah Moore and Antonio Singleton, will present an exhibition showing work consisting of acrylic paintings on glass, Raku sculpture and pottery, comics, artist’s merchandise, and a branded café environment. Admission is free and open to the public. The artists will be hosting a raffle prize giveaway as well as providing refreshments to enjoy.

Course Reflection

2 pm – 3 pm

Solms Hall 211

Do you want to be able to provide strong evidence of teaching for use in annual reviews and tenure and promotion dossiers? Do you want to improve your instruction while simultaneously targeting students’ areas of weakness? In this workshop, you will be introduced to a course reflection. You will learn how to plan and craft instructional strategies to target student learning outcomes, collect and analyze information relevant to your student learning outcomes, and modify instructional strategies to target student learning. Please bring a copy of a syllabus for a course.

Banner 9 Training

2:30 pm – 4 pm

Solms Hall 204

Join the IT Services team as instructor Jessica Weaver reviews the basics of how to navigate the Banner 9 interface. Training includes hands-on practice.

Active Minds General Meeting

4 pm

Science Center 1405

Join us to discuss mental health conditions in our community. Free Pizza Hut, wings, and chicken tenders. RSVP on myinvolvement.

State of the University

4pm

Student Union Ballroom

The State of the University is an event held by SGA, as a chance for the students to talk face-to-face with University Leadership to give them the ability to directly ask questions and share concerns. The main goal of this event is to open up a dialogue between community members and the University. That being said, this event will not be as formal as the title might imply. To make the event the best it can be, we have decided that speeches and introductions will be shortened so there is more time for conversation and discussion. Afterward, the University Police Department will give a brief presentation on safety as well.

Safety on Campus (with UPD)

5:30 pm

Student Union Ballroom

Campus Safety Walk (with UPD and Facilities)

7 pm

front of the Student Union

ISO Film: Living on One Dollar

6 pm – 8 pm

Ogeechee Theater

In rural Guatemala, four friends battle illness, parasites, and hunger as they experiment with living on just $1 a day for eight weeks.

Introduction to Voice-Over Workshop

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Savannah Technical College-190 Crossroads Parkway, Suite 100

$25

Have you ever been interested in learning more about voice-over work? Come to this introduction class taught by Bridget Renshaw at Savannah Tech. She will go over different voice-over techniques, the different career opportunities, how workers unions play a part in the industry, the equipment and tools you’ll need, how to do a demo, and other important things. Renshaw has done voice-over work for Samsung and Audible commercials, video games, and corporate videos. Register for the class at savannahtech.edu.

Special Concert-Beyond the Neighborhood:The Music of Fred Rogers

7 pm – 10 pm

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant –107 W Broughton St.

$7

Come take a trip down memory lane by coming to Good Times Jazz Bar to listen to the music composed by Mr. Rogers. Grammy nominated pianist Kevin Bales and vocalist Keri Johnson will be performing their own reinterpretations of the famous music from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Get your tickets at goodtimesjazzbar.com.

Friday, Nov 16

Education Career Fair

10 am – 1 pm

Sports Center, Alumni Arena

Looking for a job or career in the education field? School systems and agencies will be in attendance at this fair recruiting teachers, counselors, information technology professionals,school psychologists, as well as various other majors.

New Student Organization Chartering Workshop

1 pm – 2 pm

University Hall 157

Come out and learn how to start an organization on the Armstrong Campus! Contact: OSA@georgiasouthern.edu

International Awards Reception

1 pm – 2 pm

Join us in celebrating all the achievements of the international students and their advocates on campus!

Free Hot Chocolate Bar

1 pm – 4 pm

Buffalo Bayou Gourmet To-Go-15 East Liberty

Since it’s finally getting a bit chillier here in Savannah, Buffalo Bayou Gourmet will continuing it’s free ice cream bar fundraiser with free hot chocolate instead. The hot chocolate bar will be free to all but donations for the Sotherly Foundation will be appreciated.

Saturday, Nov 17

Fox & Fig Cafe One Year Anniversary

11 am – 3 pm

Join Fox & Fig Cafe as they celebrate their one year anniversary.

Thanksgiving Dinner Blessing

1 pm – 2:15 pm

W W Law-909 East Bolton St.

If you won’t be able to make it home for Thanksgiving this year or are scheduled to work all day, come celebrate the holiday early with a free meal at W W Law. The event will be hosted by Sisters Helping Sisters Social Org. and they will continue to serve food until all of it is gone.

Savannah Ogeechee Canal Fall Festival

10 am – 4 pm

Savannah Ogeechee Canal-681 Fort Argyle Rd.

Come celebrate fall one last time before the Christmas season rolls in at the Savannah-Ogeechee Canal Fall Festival. Come see the pretty nature center and museum as you take part in a hay ride, free food, a scavenger hunt, and see live alligators.

The Amazing Acro-Cats!

3 pm & 7 pm

$21-39

The Amazing Acro-Cats featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats are a troupe of touring performing house cats. In this two-hour show, you will see rescued house cats roll on balls, ride skateboards, jump through hoops, and more!

Sunday, Nov 18

Young Adult Waffles & Worship Sunday

10 am – 10:45 am

Overcoming by Faith Ministries-9700 Middleground Rd.

Are you interested in free breakfast? Overcoming by Faith Ministries will be hosting a free Waffles and Worship Sunday at their building this weekend. Come bring your and make new ones over yummy waffles.

Contemporary Spotlight Lecture by Pam Longobardi

3 pm – 4:30 pm

Jepson Center for the Arts-207 W York St.

Artist Pam Longobardi has been making art out of plastic debris she has pulled from the ocean since 2006. She will be giving a lecture about her work this Sunday at the Jepson Center. Some of her work is currently on display in the Third Floor Landing Space of the Jepson. Register for the lecture by sending an email to laundrec@telfair.org.

Monday, Nov 19

Student Government Association Senate Meeting

12:15 pm

Student Union Ballroom A

The Armstrong and Liberty Campus SGA Senate holds a weekly senate meeting every Monday. All students are welcomed to attend.

Tuesday, Nov 20

French Conversation Table

6 pm

Student Union

Come join us weekly for an hour of conversation in French. All levels are welcome.