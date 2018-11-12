Savannah Riverboat Cruises Offering Thanksgiving Dinner Next Week

By: Ethan Smith, News Editor

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 22 this year, and Savannah Riverboat Cruises is participating in the festive holiday.

The riverboat on River Street will be offering a traditional Southern Buffet with tons of Live Entertainment for visitors of all ages. The event has two separate times, with the first sitting starting at 12:30pm and ending around 2pm. The event will start again 5:30pm and end at 7pm on Thanksgiving night.

For some background on the New Georgia Queen, it was built in 1995 as a luxury floating casino on the Mississippi River. The boat traveled over 2800 miles to find its home in Savannah to cater to travelers and locals alike. The Georgia Queen has three grand ballrooms, a multi-deck, 15000+ feet of ballroom space and a three-story gourmet kitchen.

Reservations are required for the event, with adult pricing starting at $69.95 and kids pricing starting at $45.95. Children under the age of 4 are admitted for free into the event. So, if you are home for the holiday season over the break, Savannah Riverboat Cruises has you set for a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner.