By: Ethan Smith, News Editor

es15173@georgiasouthern.edu

Black Friday always brings the introduction of holiday cheer with plentiful shopping deals at almost every major shopping corporation. From TVs to appliances, major shopping stores will bring deals for all holiday shoppers beginning on Thanksgiving night and running throughout the entire weekend. Here is what to look out for this Black Friday Season.

Target: Target will open on Thanksgiving at 5pm and Black Friday at 7am. Most of their deals center around electronics, with the headliner being a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being offered for $299.99. Target is also offering a doorbuster on Thursday night for a 55” Element Smart UHD TV for $199.99. Many board games will be 50% off throughout the duration of sales as well as movies being offered at low prices as well to round out the deals at Target to start the holiday season.

Walmart: Walmart, much like Target, has most of their deals involving electronics. Walmart is offering the 6th generation iPad for $80 off, priced at $249. Walmart is also offering bundles for the PS4 and XBOX1 this holiday season, both being offered for $199.99. Finally, the big kahuna at Walmart comes from the TV brand Vizio, who is placing their 60” Class 4K Smart TV at $498 as a doorbuster at 6pm on Thanksgiving night.

Best Buy: The tech giant once again is releasing major deals that rival Target and Walmart this Black Friday season. Shoppers can snag a Microsoft Surface Pro for $599.99, a $360 savings in price. Shoppers can also snag movie favorites Black Panther, Deadpool 2 and others for $6 a-piece. Many iPhone and iPad cases will be offered at 50% off as well as speakers and headphones being priced at lower prices than usual. Best Buy opens at 5pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday.

Most major outlets like JCPenny, Macy’s, Amazon and Kohl’s have released their ads online for viewing. Those stores will be nice for shoppers looking for clothing and appliance deals as well as deals for children’s clothes and toys. Black Friday kicks off Thanksgiving night and continues through Friday, so have some fun shopping to kick off the 2018 holiday season.