Masquers presents Shakespearean comedy “Twelfth Night”

By: Gabriel Williams, Staff Writer

William Shakespeare once said, “All the World’s a stage.” The Masquers theatre program on campus presented “Twelfth Night” at the Jenkins Hall Mainstage Theatre this past weekend from Nov. 8-11.

Under the direction of Associate Professor Dr. Peter Mellen, Ph.D., the play entails the story of two twins, Sebastian and Viola, who become separated after being shipwrecked.

Along the way, Viola disguises herself as a man only to fall in love with the guy of her dreams. However, she encounters some dilemmas while trying to figure a way out of the situation.

The play is a rendition of poet and playwright Shakespeare’s romance comedy which mixes love, discovery, mistakes, and passion all in one storyline.

It is comprised of 12 characters who are all played by current students.

For Dr. Mellen, the play was dedicated in memory of his wife, M.H. Clark who played the role of Olivia in 1995.

Dr. Mellen also mentioned in an interview with Georgia Southern University that his favorite part of the play was when the cast realized the play “really is funny.”

Not only did this production feature interesting dialogue from the cast, it also featured some creative uses of lighting, sound effects, and musical interludes.

Paloma Whatley, who plays Viola, said in an interview with Georgia Southern University that “working on a Shakespearean play has been pretty challenging to say the least.”

“From memorizing lines that feel like a tongue twister every time you speak to understanding the material and trying to interpret it to the best of my ability, it definitely takes time to get it down and practice. Once you understand what you’re saying and can comfortably react, it gets more fun each time we do it.”

For many audience members, the play was well directed, and many parts resonated with them.

Shella Davis, freshman Nursing major, said, “It’s just something about William Shakespeare that just connects with my childlike self.”

Davis has also seen other plays put on by the Masquers such as “The 39 Steps.”

Joshua Smith, junior Biology major, said, “I like seeing students be funny in plays.”

The title “Twelfth Night” is a reference to the twelfth night after Christmas Day, which is called the Eve of the Feast of Epiphany.

With the holidays just around the corner, “Twelfth Night” ushers in the season and embarks on the spirit of love and hope.

With the semester coming to a close, there will be more shows presented on campus next semester. Two of which will be “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” and “Bright Ideas.”

Tickets will be free for Georgia Southern students, faculty and staff with a valid I.D.

Be sure to stop by Jenkins Hall for more plays produced on our campus for the school year.