GSU to celebrate Student Plays during Spring Festival

By: Gabriel Williams, Staff Writer

Calling all playwrights! The GSU Theatre department is currently accepting submissions for its annual 10-minute play festival held in Spring 2019.

The festival serves as a venue for interested students to express their creative minds through storytelling and acting.

Students from all three campuses are eligible to apply regardless of major or experience.

“It is a terrific opportunity for both experienced performers and newcomers to get a chance to be seen onstage by both their peers, faculty, and theatre-going community,” said Nicholas Newell, Associate Professor of Theatre and coordinator of the event.

To be considered, applicants must submit a 10-12 paged script with a title page to Professor Newell at nnwell@georigiasouthern.edu by December 1.

However, it should not contain the student’s name and must be read in no more than 10 minutes.

Due to a high volume of similar activities, last year’s festival was cancelled, but scripts have been kept and will be considered for this year.

“I expect that we will have a large turnout this year, particularly if we get submissions from the Armstrong campus! We never know what we will get, but the evening is always entertaining and illuminating,” Newell said.

The plays will be scored and self-selected by variety of individuals including alumni, theatre professionals and faculty not from the theatre program.

Finalists will then critique their work to be presented and acted as a staged reading on April 14.

Every year, the Theatre program along with Theatre South, a student-led theatre organization, have sponsored the festival since its initial startup in 2006.

In addition, audience members are encouraged to be judges and copies of the scripts will be available for purchase.

Several students are very excited to hear and witness other students’ writing.

“I’m glad GSU is bringing these opportunities to our campus to give us as much exposure as possible,” Hannah Burns, sophomore Theatre major, said.

Burns loves watching plays ran by students and plans to be an actor after graduating.

“I’m thinking about creating something with a little science mixed in it too,” Dylan Cooper, senior Mathematics major, said.

Special recognition will be given to finalists who present on stage.

It is recommended that candidates have their work reviewed by a professor or a friend to assure that all guidelines are followed.

Reading out loud in front of others can help develop ones’ confidence and equip them with the necessary skills to be a great oral speaker not only for their career but also for themselves.

The final readings will be on April 14 in Sanford Hall Performance Space Room 1002 on the Statesboro campus.

A complete list of rules and a formatting guide for the plays can be found at https://cah.georgiasouthern.edu/commarts/majors/theatre/annual-10-minute-play-festival/

Be sure to stop by Jenkins Hall on campus or visit GSU’s webpage for more opportunities to be involved in theater-related events.