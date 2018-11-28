Campus Corkboard Nov 29-Dec 4

Here is a list of events on the Armstrong campus as well as the city of Savannah!

Thursday, November 29

Armstrong Campus Senior Gallery Exhibition: GAMUT

11/29-11/30

9 am – 5 pm

Fine Arts Gallery

Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art, presents a Senior Exhibition, GAMUT, which will showcase a wide variety of artistic practices by four Armstrong Campus students. GAMUT, featuring student artists Kathryn Percival, Anthony Caracci, Hannah Moore and Antonio Singleton, will present an exhibition showing work consisting of acrylic paintings on glass, Raku sculpture and pottery, comics, artist’s merchandise, and a branded café environment.

Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Ends 11/30

SGA has the privilege of hosting a toy drive for the charity Toys for Tots. The Marine Toys for Tots Program is thankful for the many who contribute and help raise monetary contributions, toys and program awareness. Their support helps millions of less fortunate children share in the magic of the holidays. In an effort to receive maximum participation we have placed white boxes with the Toys for Tots label throughout campus in heavily trafficked areas.

The Hypnotist

7 pm – 8:30 pm

Ogeechee Theater

An Event You Won’t Forget… Maybe. Come out and experience the #1 Hypnosis Entertainer Thomas Bresadola. Students please bring your Eagle IDs. If you need assistance related to access and participation for this event, please email upba@georgiasouthern.edu.

David, Jerusalem, and the Coming Messiah: A History of an Idea

7 pm

6 E. State Street

Community Forum: Dr. Daniel Pioske. Hosted by the Lutheran Church of the Ascension

Jazz Ensemble Concert

7:30 pm

Fine Arts Auditorium

Join us for a concert featuring our Jazz Ensemble.

Paint Your Patronus

7 pm – 9 pm

Painting With A Twist-513 E Oglethorpe Ave.

$35

Are you or your friends big Harry Potter fans? Come to Painting with a Twist this Thursday to paint your own patronus! It will be a fun relaxed way to take your mind off of finals and express your creative side. It could also be a great way to vent your feelings on the latest “Fantastic Beasts” movie with other Potterheads. When you register be sure to put in what your patronus is in the “special requests” section so it can be sketched out for you. Register at paintingwithatwist.com.

Holiday Walk 2018

5 pm – 8 pm

Downtown Design District

Come see all of the art downtown Savannah has to offer at this year’s Holiday Walk. It will be a great opportunity to get some unique Christmas gifts for your loved ones. The walk will start at the Location Gallery on Whitaker Street. Some of the shops participating are Roots Up Gallery, Custard Boutique Savannah, One Fish Two Fish, and La Paperie. To see a full list of participating shops go to the “Holiday Walk 2018!” Facebook event page.

Friday, November 30

The Button Party

11 am – 1 pm

Fine Arts Hall 206

The Art Club of the Armstrong campus will be hosting this event held on Nov. 30 in the Fine Arts Hall. Please join them for their semester Button Party. Food and drinks will be provided. Come eat and create!

December Nights & Holiday Lights

6 pm – 9 p.m.

Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens-2 Canebrake Rd.

$10

Do you enjoy looking at Christmas lights? Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens will once again be covering the gardens in over 1,000,000 beautiful Christmas lights every weekend until Dec. 23. You will see your favorite Christmas figures like Rudolph and Santa Claus in different displays and a model train and Christmas village. Buy your tickets at estore.uga.edu.

The Journey 2018

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Compassion Christian-55 Al Henderson Blvd.

$10

Compassion Christian Church will be hosting a live retelling of the story behind the birth of Jesus every weekend until Dec. 16. You’ll get to see King Herod in his palace, enter the gates of Bethlehem, and follow the shepherds to find a baby lying in a manger. Get your tickets at compassionchristian.com.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

11/30 – 12/16

7 pm – 8:30 pm & 3 pm – 4:30 pm

Savannah Children’s Theatre-2160 E Victory Dr.

$20

Come see your favorite Christmas special come to life at Savannah Children’s Theatre! There will be cookie decorating, ornament making, and caroling before the show. You can also make your own cocoa at the create-your-own-cocoa bar to drink during the performance. Get your tickets at etix.com.

Armstrong Vocal Chamber Ensemble in Concert

7:30 pm – 9 pm

Messiah Lutheran Church-1 W Ridge Rd

The Armstrong Vocal Chamber Ensemble performs under the direction of Robert Harris featuring classic choral literature for large choir and chamber ensemble!

Saturday, December 1

The Nutcracker

2 pm – 4 pm & 8 pm – 10 pm

Lucas Theatre for the Arts-32 Abercorn St.

$25

Nothing says Christmas like seeing “The Nutcracker” ballet and listening to the music. The Savannah Ballet Theatre will be performing the legendary ballet for one day only. Come see Clara be enchanted by the world of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King. Get your tickets at tickets.savannahboxoffice.com.

Sunday, December 2

Winter Melodies and Crystal Dreams

2 pm & 5 pm

Davenport House Kennedy Pharmacy Building -323 E Broughton St.

$35

Come get into the spirit of the holiday season by coming to Winter Melodies and Crystal Dreams hosted by the Savannah Voice Festival. A variety of vocalists will be performing holiday classics from opera, musical theatre, and popular music. There will be a post-concert reception following both performances. Get your tickets savannahvoicefestival.org.

Read, Run, & Rant Holiday Gift Book Exchange

8 am – 10 am

Foxy Loxy Print Gallery & Café-1919 Bull St.

Come to Foxy Loxy for a fun twist on the White Elephant game. Buy a new book, wrap it up, put some information on an old-school library card to go on the outside and bring it to the event. Then everyone will participate in a White Elephant game to see who gets which book. RSVP by sending a Facebook message to Read, Run, and Rant Book Club.

Monday, December 3

Course Wrapper Conversation

2:30 pm -3:30 pm

Solms Hall 207

Facilitator: Claudia Cornejo Happel and Kandi Odom Cooper. Join us for a course wrapper conversation to reflect on your teaching experience in the past semester, set goals for personal teaching growth, and get started creating materials for the teaching section of the annual review and teaching portfolios. The event will conclude with an informal conversation to share tips and best practices with colleagues.

The Lighting Ceremony

4:30 pm – 6 pm

Burnett Lawn

Interim President Shelley C. Nickel will kick off the holiday season with the official “flipping of the switch” to commemorate the event.

Stress Less Wagon

12/3-12/4

6 pm

Learning Commons

Research shows that taking study breaks can lead to increased retention. During midterm and final exam weeks, the Stress Less Wagon makes its way around the Learning Commons distributing snacks and offering helpful hints on stress management techniques. Health Services staff also facilitate short meditation, breathing, progressive relaxation and stretching workshops to give students a quick break from studying.

Tuesday, December 4

French Conversation Table

6 pm

Student Union

Come join us weekly for an hour of conversation in French. All levels are welcome.