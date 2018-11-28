Top 5 Winter Activities in Savannah

By: Kassidy Fikes, Staff Writer

Savannah is very big on the holidays and traditions. Here are some winter activities and events around the city for those who would like to do something a little different this holiday season.

5. November 10 – December 24

Starting Saturday the 10th Annual Santa’s Wonderland will be at the Bass Pro Shop at the Savannah Mall. With a Bass Pass, you can get a free photo. Don’t forget to write him a letter and stop by Cookies and McSteven’s for a free hot chocolate. Also, Santa will be giving away a 25 dollar Bass Pro gift card to one winner every half hour. You are never too old to have a Christmas wish.

4. December 1 & December 19

Want to experience the magical world of Sugarplum Fairies and Soldiers this winter? Go see the Savannah Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker at the Lucas Theatre downtown. Start the holiday season off right, and join Clara on her magical Odyssey through a world of beauty and fantasy on December 1st. The times are 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, you can buy your tickets online over the phone, or at the box outside the theater. Depending on where you sit, the tickets could be as low as 25 dollars or as high as 46 dollars.

If you are looking for something a little later in the month, you could go to the Moscow Ballet’s version of the Great Russian Nutcracker on December 19th at 3:00 pm or 7:00 pm. They will have life size puppets and a colorful performance. Ticket prices also vary from 25 to 46 dollars.

3. November 24

The Boat Parade of Lights is this Nov. 24! Come out and watch the themed boats glide on the Savannah River in a beautiful parade of decorative lights. This event is put on every year by the Savannah Harbor Foundation. If you have a boat, then you can register it for the parade. The general admission is only 10 dollars, and you will have access to a special event at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. Come out and join Savannah in this holiday tradition at the 18th Annual Savannah Harbor Holiday Series.

2. November 29 – December 23

Enter yourself in the Amateur Gingerbread House Competition starting Nov. 29 at the Sonesta Resort. It’s free and the prizes include a gift certificate to the Arum Spa and a brunch for two and accommodations at the resort. Get baking and you may win big. There is also another gingerbread competition that is a part of the Savannah Harbor Holiday Series. It is held at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. The entry is free, and there are huge gingerbread creations on display. This year they are planning to have a recreation of city hall and Talmadge Bridge. First place wins a 1,000 dollar prize for the adult category. There are 4 different categories: child, teen, youth and adult; first place prize varies for each. Make sure to read the rules and regulations before you enter so that your gingerbread creation is up to code.

1. December 7 – January 2



Ready for the cool weather to set in and stay? Well while we are waiting you can enjoy the SkateFest at the civic center staring soon. The hours are limited right now so check the website for exact times but general admission is 10 dollars an hour and 5 for children below the age of 10. Get out and skate this season, but make sure to bundle up and bring gloves. It can get very cold inside the Ice Arena.