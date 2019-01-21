Boards of Regents Names Kyle Marrero Next President of Georgia Southern

Dr. Kyle Marrero, the 14th President of Georgia Southern University. Photo from: USG

By: Gabriel Williams, Staff Writer

On Jan 17, the Board of Regents declared Dr. Kyle Marrero of the University of West Georgia (UWG) as the next president of Georgia Southern University.

Dr. Marrero’s first day in office will be April 1.

“I am thrilled and honored for the opportunity to become the 14th President of Georgia Southern University,” said Dr. Marrero in a press release from the University System of Georgia (USG).

Dr. Marrero has served as the president of UWG for five years.

According to University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Steve Wrigley, Dr. Marrero implemented strategic initiatives to increase student and academic success and strengthened engagement within the UWG community.

UWG also sustained record 4 and 5-year graduation rates and increased enrollment under Dr. Marrero.

“Kyle’s devotion to student success, innovation and growth are evident and will serve Georgia Southern students, faculty and staff well”, said Wrigley in a press release from the USG.

Dr. Marrero has developed partnerships with local companies within the education and business field to better equip students with access to useful resources.

He won the 2015 national award for Innovation and Excellence in the category of Leadership Development and Diversity from the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

He also founded the foundation of the Carrollton/Carroll County Education Collaborative geared to focus on K-16 student success.

Dr. Marrero was recently assigned to lead as chairman of the Steering Committee, which is USG’s Comprehensive Administrative Review. This committee will oversee the evaluation of efficiency and effectiveness of the administrative support service and will support functions for all 26 USG institutions.

Dr. Marrero holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degrees in vocal performance from Bowling Green State University and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Michigan, respectively.

Because of his background in the arts, he has served as an artistic ambassador for the United States Embassies in 10 countries and as a singer and stage director in 40 states.

Prior to his time with UWG, Dr. Marrero worked as vice president for University Advancement at the University of West Florida.

His obligations included supervising the university’s marketing communications efforts, development and alumni-related activities.

“Dr. Marrero is the right person to lead Georgia Southern University as it continues to expand its footprint into southeast Georgia,” Wrigley also said.

“Kyle’s higher education experience, combined with his focus on strengthening academics and building community partnerships, will be an asset to Georgia Southern’s campus community and the region as a whole.”

A national search for the next president of UWG will be announced later this year.

“Kyle has a passion for community engagement, student success, and the relentless pursuit of academic excellence. I am excited for you all to get to know him,” said Shelley Nickel, Interim President of GSU in an email to students and faculty.

Dr. Marrero’s first day on the job will be April 1.

Stay tuned to your student email for more updates and information.