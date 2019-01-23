Jobs Opportunities Made Available to Students at Student Employment Job Fair

By: Ethan Smith, News Editor

The Student Employment Center at Armstrong hosted a Student Employment Job Fair on Wednesday, Jan. 23 in the Savannah Ballroom for students looking for jobs.

Many businesses from around Savannah including Savannah Candy Kitchen and Southern Elegance Staffing Inc. came looking for new potential employees, asking for resumés and giving general information about job opportunities, pay, benefits and flexible scheduling.

Many on-campus opportunities were made available as well, with Eagle Dining Services and University Housing being in attendance among others. On-campus jobs are beneficial for students seeking scholarships and flexible scheduling with classes, a route that many students take throughout their college careers.

Here are some photos from the event.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All photos were taken by Ethan Smith.

For more information regarding student employment, contact Human Resources at (912)-344-2587 or contact the Student Employment Center at studentemployment@georgiasouthern.edu