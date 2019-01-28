Club of the Week- Go Green Armstrong

Go Green Armstrong is the environmental club on campus. Their focus is to get students to be more mindful of their impact on the environment as well as help them learn new ways to reduce and reuse things.

Club officers President Maddi Foster and Vice President Melody Coleman told us, “we like providing a club where anyone can come and learn from other students on campus.”

The goal of Go Green Armstrong is to inform the community of ways to be more mindful of the environment.

They will be hosting a variety of events this semester for students to attend. They will host beach cleanups with Fight Dirty Tybee, participate in the Earth Day Festival on April 20 downtown, and Paraffin-Free Candle Making on Feb. 12. All of the materials for the candles will be natural and poured into recycled glass jars. If you would like to make your candle look nice, start saving some dried flowers and orange rinds.

If you are interested in joining the club or learning more about them, you can attend their meetings held at 6 pm every Tuesday in University Hall 102. You can also check out their Facebook page Go Green Armstrong or follow them on Instagram @gogreenarmstrong.

Want to be our next club of the week? Email us at chief.inkwell@gmail.com.