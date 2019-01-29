Chick-fil-A Expected to be Open Feb 19

Madison Watkins, Editor-in-Chief

The Inkwell reached out to Vice President for Business and Finance Robert Whitaker to get some information on the new Chick-fil-A that will be opening soon in the food court of the MCC.

According to Whitaker, the targeted opening date will be Tuesday, Feb 19. There should be no further delay in opening as long as there are “no more construction delays or approvals from Chick-fil-a corporate,” said Whitaker.

Many students looked forward to eating at the Chick-fil-A when they came back from Winter Break but instead found that it still was closed. Opening had to be set back due to “delays in construction that were out of the University’s control. There were two different issues with the design and installation of the countertops and fryers. Chick-fil-A has a strict review process and required training before they will allow a store to open,” said Whitaker.

The Chick-fil-A will have a full menu of all of your favorites such as the chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets, grilled chicken, and fries. They will also have milkshakes, frosted lemonade, ice cream and chocolate chip cookies for desserts.

According to Whitaker, breakfast will not be served, initially. However, “after our initial open, we will then begin planning for adding breakfast.”

Their business hours will be 11am-8pm Monday – Thursday and 11am-5pm Friday.

If students are still interested in applying to work there, Eddie Mills in Auxiliary Services said they can apply at the Human Resources’ website jobs.georgiasouthern.edu.

“We temporarily suspended our employee search while we waited to finalize the opening date, so there isn’t a current posting available. Now that we’re fairly certain of a start date, you will see job postings next week,” said Mills.

The job postings available will include prep team members, stock team members, customer service team members and student assistants.