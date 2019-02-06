UPB Hosting Numerous Valentine’s Day Events on Campus

Ethan Smith, News Editor

The University Programming Board (UPB) is hosting a multitude of events centered around Valentine’s Day here on campus next week.

UPB is dedicated to bringing a better experience for students here at Armstrong and they are giving students some events to celebrate the loveable holiday.

On Wednesday Feb. 13, UPB is hosting an event starting at 12 pm that allows students to create their own Valentine’s Day teddy bear. The event will be at the Memorial Fountain in front of the Student Union. Students can meet some UPB members while getting free Valentine’s Day goodies and making their very own teddy bear while learning more about what UPB is all about.

UPB will have a movie night as well at 7 pm on Wednesday in Ogeechee Theater, airing “A Star is Born.” The hit movie stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper about a young singer’s rise to stardom.

UPB normally hosts a movie night every week, so check the event calendar to see what movies are coming next to Ogeechee Theater.

On Valentine’s Day, the Alumni Arena will be transformed into a skating rink for friends and lovers alike as UPB hosts a Valentine’s Day Skate Night.

The event is free for students with a valid Eagle ID, so do not forget to bring it with you. Skates will be offered for those who want to skate while concessions will also be offered. Students should go to Alumni Arena around 7 pm.

UPB will continue to provide events for students throughout the semester, so check the weekly event calendar on Georgia Southern’s website for more information on their upcoming events.