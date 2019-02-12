Book Festival Brings Notable Authors to Savannah

The 12th annual Savannah Book Festival will take place this weekend from Feb. 14 – 17 at multiple locations across downtown Savannah. Over 40 authors will be in town to divulge about their lives and the books they have written. While the festival will last all weekend, most of events and author book-signings are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16.

The festival is free to the public, with entry based on a first come, first serve basis for all the keynotes and events throughout the day.

The festival’s itinerary outlines events beginning around 9 a.m. to about 5 p.m. with multiple authors speaking at different times, and can be found on the festival website.

Some of the authors in attendance include Deborah Blum, Silas House, Mary Kay Andrews and Rick Richter.

Every year, the festival has many restaurants based in Savannah that share their craft with the public, and this year is no different. The Grey Market, Leopold’s Ice Cream and more than 10 food trucks such as Big Boy Cookies and Bowtie BBQ will be present at this year’s festival.