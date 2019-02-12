Wednesday, Feb. 13
Money Talk Pt. 1: Personal Finance
11:00a.m.-12:00p.m.
Solms Hall, 108
Have you ever wanted to own your own business? Well now you can start with something as simple as the business of your personal finances. The Money Talk will cover selected aspects of personal banking, budgeting, credit cards, and short term investing. You will learn how to manage your personal finances while leveraging technology to maximize your savings in the short and long term. Stay tuned for Part 2 in March!
Carry the Love
2/13-2/14
7:00p.m.
Fine Arts Auditorium
Come join the BCM and Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship group for two nights of worship and hearing about the Gospel. Take some time out of your busy schedules to take your mind off of everything you need to do by coming together with your peers and giving it all to Jesus.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Be OURS: Ghosted Valentine’s
11:00a.m.
B&D Burgers – West Congress Street
Ghosted on Valentine’s Day?! Ditch stupid cupid and join us at B&D Burgers on Congress (open- close) with $5 Shot Specials and $5 Cocktails featuring Ghost Coast Distillery spirits–while enjoying your favorite B&D grub. If Love’s got you down this Valentine’s, make plans to DRINK LOCAL and mingle with the ghosted singles. We’ll save you a seat.
Valentine’s Day Celebration
4:00PM
201 Seafood Restaurant
Love is in the air!!!Looking for the perfect place to woo your Valentine? Join us for Appetizers and a Romantic Dinner followed by an evening dancing at our upscale lounge. Free entry at our lounge with dinner receipt from our restaurant. Check out our Special menu to celebrate your love. Thursday February 14, 2019 Door opens at 4 p.m. till 10 p.m. at our restaurant and DJ starts at 8 p.m. at our Lounge.
Valentine’s Day Skate Night
7 p.m.
Alumni Area
Celebrate Valentine’s Day by coming to a skate night at the Alumni Arena! The event is free for students with a valid Eagle ID. Skates and concessions will be offered.
Friday, Feb. 15
Faculty Lecture: “Help, I’m a Caregiver!”
12:15p.m.-1:15p.m.
Ogeechee Theater
Did you know that if you are the main caregiver for a parent, spouse or child with a serious illness, disability or diagnosis, you are probably more stressed than you realize? And you are not alone. Many caregivers experience high levels of strain from their role. As a result, they face unique levels of burden, stress, anxiety, depression, and disruption of their own personal well-being and social activities. This talk explores the psychological ramifications of caregiving and offers some practical solutions for caregivers to reduce the strain. Faculty, staff, students, and community members welcome!
Saturday, Feb. 16
“40 Acres and a Mule” Screening and Discussion
12:00p.m.
Bull Street Library
Screening and discussion of “40 Acres and a Mule,” a docudrama about the meeting of U.S. government officials with 20 African-American church leaders on January 12, 1865 in Savannah, Georgia.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Marsh Trek
4:00p.m.-5:00p.m.
Tybee Island Marine Science Center
On a marsh trek, you’ll enjoy a hands-on exploration of Georgia’s salt marsh, searching the mud for fiddler crabs, snails, and more. Learn about adaptations necessary for survival in this environment, how the marsh functions as a nursery for manyorganisms, a filter for pollutants,and as an abundant food source. Please wear closed-toed, closed- heel shoes, such as rain boots or old tennis shoes (no flip flops or Crocs) and expect to get muddy. Marsh Treks meet off-site, on the north end of the island at Spanish Hammock. Directions are provided with paid program confirmation.
Monday, Feb. 18
Congressional High School Exhibition
9:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
Fine Arts Gallery
Art Exhibition
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Chamber Concert
7:30a.m.-9:00a.m.
Fine Arts Auditorium, 162
An evening of small ensembles featuring Georgia Southern students. The proceeds will benefit future scholarships.