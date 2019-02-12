Solms Hall, 108

Have you ever wanted to own your own business? Well now you can start with something as simple as the business of your personal finances. The Money Talk will cover selected aspects of personal banking, budgeting, credit cards, and short term investing. You will learn how to manage your personal finances while leveraging technology to maximize your savings in the short and long term. Stay tuned for Part 2 in March!

Carry the Love

2/13-2/14

7:00p.m.

Fine Arts Auditorium

Come join the BCM and Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship group for two nights of worship and hearing about the Gospel. Take some time out of your busy schedules to take your mind off of everything you need to do by coming together with your peers and giving it all to Jesus.