Club of the Week- Collegiate 100

The Collegiate 100 is primarily occupied with the task of mentoring the African-American male student body on campus; though, they also participate in community service, award scholarships, and host events on campus. Their organization is under the 100 Black Men of Savannah.
The organization usually meets on Wednesday nights three times a month. “[They] are conducted in a professional manner, however they can also be fun and entertaining,” Collegiate 100 officer Justin Cosby said when describing the meeting.
The Collegiate 100 also hosts events weekly on campus. These can range from study sessions to scholarship pageants. While they do not usually host events off campus, they do “partner with the 100 Black Men of Savannah and participate in their mixers that are on the first Friday of every month,” said Cosby.
The organization will be hosting its 9th Annual Collegiate 100 Winter Ball on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom as part of Black Heritage Celebration Month. “Not only a celebration of the Collegiate 100 organization, but it’s also a celebration of the students and other organizations on the Armstrong Campus,” Cosby added. If you are interested in attending this event you can get more information about it and ticket purchases by emailing the organization at collegiate100.armstrong@gmail. com. If you would like to join Collegiate 100 just let the officers know by emailing them at the address listed above or contact them through social media.
“We are always looking for people that want to better the future generations of America. We do an annual induction for members that have showed interest throughout the spring semester,” Cosby finished.
Their Instagram is @collegiate100_asu, their Facebook page is Armstrong Collegiate 100 and their Snapchat username is c100_asu.