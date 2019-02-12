Club of the Week- Collegiate 100

The Collegiate 100 is primarily occupied with the task of mentoring the African-American male student body on campus; though, they also participate in community service, award scholarships, and host events on campus. Their organization is under the 100 Black Men of Savannah.

The organization usually meets on Wednesday nights three times a month. “[They] are conducted in a professional manner, however they can also be fun and entertaining,” Collegiate 100 officer Justin Cosby said when describing the meeting.

The Collegiate 100 also hosts events weekly on campus. These can range from study sessions to scholarship pageants. While they do not usually host events off campus, they do “partner with the 100 Black Men of Savannah and participate in their mixers that are on the first Friday of every month,” said Cosby.