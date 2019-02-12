Savannah Irish Festival Hits Savannah Ahead of St. Patty’s Day

Savannah has always been an hallmark of Irish culture and the upcoming Savannah Irish Festival celebrates those cultural ties. It comes just after Valentine’s Day and a few weeks before one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the United States, the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Savannah’s 27th Annual Irish Festival takes place on Feb 15-17 at the Savannah Civic Center, downtown.

The festival itself is all non-profit and run by volunteers who all share a same vision of keeping and promoting Irish culture to all ages.

There will be eight different Irish musical acts, including the Georgia-based BlarneyGirls group, that will be performing at the festival throughout the weekend.

Irish-inspired vendors will also be selling their crafts at the festival, including Saints and Shamrocks, a Savannah local store devoted to selling Irish imports with southern charm.

Two Savannah Irish dance groups, the Irish Dancers of Savannah and the Irish Dance Academy, will perform for spectators at the festival along with the St. Vincent’s Academy choir, the premier choir of the all- girls private school.