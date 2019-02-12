The Dark Face of Love: Netflix’s “You”

What would you do for love? Netflix’s new series “You”explores this provocative question and in alarming fashion. The new series examines love under a dark lens and deconstructs modern popular culture tropes in this sinister take on romance.

“You” originally premiered on the Lifetime channel in September of 2018, but didn’t find its footing or its cult-like following until Netflix picked it up in December.

The series is narrated via voiceover from the antagonist’s point of view, Joe Goldberg,