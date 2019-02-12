Valentine’s Day Massacre Your Own Heart This Year, For a Change

“Love is in the air. So is the flu. Wash your hands.”

Most relationships appear to follow a formulaic structure beginning in Autumn, referred to as “cuffing season.” Cuffing season describes a phenomenon where a lot of peers scramble to find an ‘insignificant’ other to bear the brunt of the psychological torture of winter holidays with. Valentine’s Day is no exception.

“Stained with your love,” Romeo and Juliet, sexting with Pablo Neruda, books boasting relationship advice, “Why Men Marry Bitches.” It is nearly impossible to not be accosted with themes and symbols of love at every turn, scroll or click.

“Love is everywhere you look.” “It comes when you stop looking for it.” “You have to love yourself if you want someone else to.” There are countless platitudes people use to comfort the lonely, console the broken-hearted, or just offer shreds of hope to the perpetually single.

The reality is that life does not come pre-equipped with a soulmate. Unfortunately, there is not always “someone for everyone” and that notion only furthers disappointment. I’m sure many of my peers would call me cynical at best or a miserable future spinster two cats shy of crazy at best.