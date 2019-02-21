7 p.m. – 9 p.m. University Hall, 158 Join us as we host a relaxing evening full of painting and mocktails. Non-alcoholic beverages will be served.

Thursday Feb. 21

Piano in the Arts- Duo Trompaino

7:30p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fine Arts Auditorium, 162

Duo Trompiano offers an exciting blend of music to fit any occasion. We draw from contemporary literature, arrange standards in the classic and jazz repertoires, and actively engage composers in the creation of new works

HIV Testing

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Student Union, Ballroom

In honor of National Black HIV/ AIDS Awareness Day we will be hosting HIV testing on campus for students, faculty, and staff.

Strategic Planning Town Hall

5:30p.m. – 7p.m.

Student Union, Ballroom

Join the Strategic Planning Conversation! The Georgia Southern community is coming together to develop a new Strategic Plan. Everyone’s voice matters – we want YOU to be part of the process!

Armstrong History Reception

6:30p.m.

138 E. 46th Street Savannah

Alumni Neil and Patti Victor welcome you to their Ardsley Park home for this reception presented by the Armstrong Network. Light refreshments will be served as we celebrate Armstrong’s history.

Friday Feb. 22

Black History Tour

1 p.m.

Downtown Savannah