Wednesday Feb. 20
Congressional High School Exhibition
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fine Arts Gallery
Art Exhibition
Safe Space Training
3 – 5 p.m.
University Hall 157
Two-hour training to raise awareness and knowledge of LGBTQ+ issues and suggests ways to serve as an ally and create safe, inclusive spaces for students and the Georgia Southern community.
Sip & Paint
7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
University Hall, 158
Join us as we host a relaxing evening full of painting and mocktails. Non-alcoholic beverages will be served.
Thursday Feb. 21
Piano in the Arts- Duo Trompaino
7:30p.m. – 9 p.m.
Fine Arts Auditorium, 162
Duo Trompiano offers an exciting blend of music to fit any occasion. We draw from contemporary literature, arrange standards in the classic and jazz repertoires, and actively engage composers in the creation of new works
HIV Testing
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Student Union, Ballroom
In honor of National Black HIV/ AIDS Awareness Day we will be hosting HIV testing on campus for students, faculty, and staff.
Strategic Planning Town Hall
5:30p.m. – 7p.m.
Student Union, Ballroom
Join the Strategic Planning Conversation! The Georgia Southern community is coming together to develop a new Strategic Plan. Everyone’s voice matters – we want YOU to be part of the process!
Armstrong History Reception
6:30p.m.
138 E. 46th Street Savannah
Alumni Neil and Patti Victor welcome you to their Ardsley Park home for this reception presented by the Armstrong Network. Light refreshments will be served as we celebrate Armstrong’s history.
Friday Feb. 22
Black History Tour
1 p.m.
Downtown Savannah
Join us as we make our way to downtown Savannah for a Black History tour with Day Clean Journeys, the only Black tour company in Savannah, GA. The tour will feature the Ralph Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, a visit with First African Baptist Church, and other local points of interests. This trip is free for students, except for lunch. Transportation is provided, space is limited.
Fresh Fruit Friday
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
SSC Compass Plaza
Stop by our booth where we are sampling fresh, in-season fruit as well educating students on the benefits of these fruits and different ways to incorporate them into their diet.
Racial Battle Fatigue: Recognize. Heal. Be An Ally.
1 p.m.
Solms Hall, 202
This workshop is designed to help attendees to name and recognize indicators and signs of racial battle fatigue, which may plague many persons from marginalized and minoritized groups. Persons who’ve experienced this phenomenon will learn how to navigate the path towards healing. Persons who are not a part of a marginalized or minoritized group will learn the importance of ally-ship and how to be an effective ally for peers, co-workers, classmates, etc.
Saturday Feb. 23
Black Man Empowerment Summit
9a.m. – 4 p.m.
Memorial College Center
The Men of Vision and Excellence will host this summit that empowers young males in the areas of scholarship, community engagement, and campus leadership. The summit will feature an opening motivational speaker, breakout sessions, Gentlemen’s Luncheon, and an empowerment panel. The event will be free to a limited amount of registrants.
Monday Feb. 25
Black Heritage Living Museum
5p.m. – 8 p.m.
Student Union, Ballroom A & B
Come out to our museum of living African American leaders, activists, and icons. The “museum” will featuring costumed historians that will depict our Black Heroes of Today and Yesterday that with which attendees can interact.
Stress Less Wagon
6 p.m.
Learning Commons
Research shows that taking study breaks can lead to increased retention. During midterms and finals, the Stress Less Wagon will make its way around Henderson Library distributing snacks and offering tips on how to manage stress. Health Services staff will also facilitate short meditation, breathing, progressive relaxation and stretching workshops to give students a quick break from studying.
Tuesday Feb. 26
Let’s Talk About It: First Amendment vs. Free Speech
6p.m. – 7:30p.m.
University Hall, 157
The first amendment is described as, Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press. Hate speech, often being confused as exercising the first amendment, can be an attack of a person or group on the basis of attributes such as race, religion, ethnic origin, etc. An interactive panel will take place to discuss this topic.