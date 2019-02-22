Chick-fil-A: Not So Fast Food

Chick-fil-A is regarded among many as the best fast food chain around, especially in the southern part of the United States.

The Armstrong Campus was slated to have a Chick-fil-A open to students in the Memorial College Center (MCC) food court at the beginning of the 2019 spring semester. Obviously, that has not happened yet, as Chick- fil-A is still behind bars like some prisoner waiting for his trial.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to open the Chick-fil-A tomorrow [Tuesday, Feb. 19],” said Eddie Mills, Associate Vice President of Auxiliary Services. “However, we do finally have a firm opening date of Wednesday, Feb. 27. The delay is related to staffing and training for certain shifts of employees. Trainers will stay with us for a week to ensure a smooth transition,” he continued.

Mills announced yet another delay for Chick-fil-A, and for someone such as myself who has worked at Chick-fil-A, it took them a week or two to fully train me on the store’s functions. Training for two days will likely cause issues, but training could have been done at the Abercorn location throughout this waiting period.

This past Monday, this was how the restaurant looked, with a very sleek and clean design, but the space made available seems to be cluttered, especially with the amount of students expected to flood the University Court when it opens.

To note, the menu prices at this Chick-fil-A will be higher than they are at the Chick-fil-A down the street or any other corporate location. The price difference is not very drastic, but there is a difference nevertheless. Chick-fil-A is an amazing establishment to bring to the Armstrong campus, but the problems that have come with its pending opening have directly impacted students, especially those with a meal plan.