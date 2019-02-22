Masquers Presents “Bright Ideas” Feb. 21-24

Madison Watkins, Editor-in-Chief

The student-run theatre production organization on campus The Masquers will be presenting a production of the Eric Coble play, “Bright Ideas,” Feb. 21-24.

The play follows married couple Genevra and Joshua Bradley as they try to get their three-year-old son into the prestigious Bright Ideas Early Childhood Development Academy. As the play unfolds, the audience watches the lengths the couple is willing to go for their son. As they frequently hear their fellow parents say concerning children that age, “you get them to four and your parenting job is practically over.”

In addition to a cast and crew made up of students, this production is following a new tradition of having students direct the Black Box theatre productions in Jenkins Hall. The tradition began with last fall’s production of “God of Carnage” being directed by senior theatre performance major Olivia Quillman. “Bright Ideas” is directed by senior technical theatre major, Elijah Sanford.

Sanford did not choose the show or volunteer to direct, but he has enjoyed the experience.

“So far, it’s been wonderful. The cast is great, and the tech is basically a group of my closest friends. So, it’s been a great time,” he elaborated.

Junior theater major, Brett Marchand, plays Ross Bain in the show and has relished having a fellow student direct the show.

“It’s amazing. It’s so nice being able to talk to the director without fear of them looking down on you,” Marchand clarified.

“I think everyone else’s vision is being executed well also. We’re all able to bounce things off of each other. I think there is an idea from each person in the tech crew and the cast that has been implemented into something aside from their role in the show,” Sanford spoke on the execution and rehearsal process.

Marchand, along with some of the other actors in show, must play multiple characters, and has enjoyed the challenges that concept brought.

“Because I have to play multiple characters I have to get into different headspaces for each character. That involves changing my posture, my body language in general, my voice, etc.” he explained.

As for what the audience can expect from this show, Sanford hopes “the audience can understand that even though thoughts can come up organically and seem like the best option in a scenario, they can lead to horrible consequences. This [play] is kind of an extreme example of that, but it gets that point across very well.”

The performances will be in the Black Box Theatre of Jenkins Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are free for students and, for all non-student attendees, available for purchase at the box office in the Fine Arts Hall. They can also be purchased at georgiasouthern.edu/armstrongtickets.