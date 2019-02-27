Chick-fil-A Flooded With Students On Opening Day

By: Ethan Smith

Chick-fil-A finally opened for business on the Armstrong campus on Wednesday as students flooded the University Court.

Here was the moment Chick-fil-A officially opened for business

The first 30 students to be served received a Chick-fil-A t-shirt along with their orders of chicken sandwiches and nuggets.

“I’m ready for the Lord’s chicken,” said Luis Cases, the first student to be served at the Chick-fil-A Armstrong location who waited in line at 8:45 a.m.

“I am so excited that this moment has finally arrived,” said Michael Morgan, Director of Eagle Dining Services here at Armstrong. “The much anticipated opening date has been a huge success. Customers are smiling, lines are moving quickly, and service is at its best,” he continued. “I am so thankful for this opportunity and in true Chick-fil-A fashion, it has been and continues to be ‘My Pleasure.’”

“It’s about damn time,” said Angel Chrisentary, voicing her happiness after multiple opening date delays.

“My favorite part about Chick-fil-A is breakfast,” said Kasey-Lee Neal. “We’ve waited long enough and deserve the entire menu.”

The menu, which features sandwiches and nuggets, both fried and grilled, along with fries, wraps, milkshakes and drinks, was a clear indication that lunch and dinner will be the main option for the foreseeable future.

“I ordered a chicken sandwich,” said Haley Burke. “I’m acting like I have never had Chick-fil-A before because I was willing to stand in line for so long.”

The line in the University Court stretched near the back entrance with an upwards of 50 students eagerly waiting for Chick-fil-A to open.

As the lunch period continued, students who were in class flooded the University Court in hopes to get some lunch from Eagle Dining’s newest addition.

With Chick-fil-A finally being open, students look ahead to what Eagle Dining will do next as planning for Southern Cafe and Starbucks appears to be in progress.

