Awards Dinner Concludes Black Heritage Celebration Month on Thursday

The Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner will celebrate the students and faculty at Armstrong that helped make Black Heritage Celebration Month a success this year. By contributing their efforts and resources, they were able to elevate the Pan-American student population.

The event will feature names such as Dr. Ann Levette, the Superintendent of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System since 2017. Dr. Levette has worked in the Savannah school system since 2013 and is a Savannah native who has also been involved outside the city. For instance, she has worked at Dayton University in Dayton, Ohio as well as held positions at Yale University and in New Haven, CT.