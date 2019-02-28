Awards Dinner Concludes Black Heritage Celebration Month on Thursday

Ethan Smith, News Editor
The Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner will celebrate the students and faculty at Armstrong that helped make Black Heritage Celebration Month a success this year. By contributing their efforts and resources, they were able to elevate the Pan-American student population.
The event will feature names such as Dr. Ann Levette, the Superintendent of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System since 2017. Dr. Levette has worked in the Savannah school system since 2013 and is a Savannah native who has also been involved outside the city. For instance, she has worked at Dayton University in Dayton, Ohio as well as held positions at Yale University and in New Haven, CT.
Throughout Black Heritage Celebration Month, numerous events celebrated the history of African American culture in Savannah. The month featured multiple movie screenings, had speakers such as Roland S. Martin, who spoke on the legacy of Dr. King and Monti Washington, who comes to Armstrong March 4 to speak about student motivation.
Multicultural Affairs (MCA) and the NAACP chapter at Armstrong hosts events for the entire semester, not just Black Heritage Celebration Month. To see their upcoming events, head to the university website or search the campus corkboard weekly to catch MCA’s upcoming activities.
The awards dinner will be held in the Armstrong Ballroom on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stephanie Molina will distribute RSVPs for the event from smolina@georgiasouthern.edu.