Op-Ed: SGA Speaker Tyack Voices Frustration Regarding Commencement

On Jan. 16, 2019, we received word that the commencement changes that had been proposed to us would in fact be going through effective for the upcoming spring. That afternoon, I called a special senate meeting for the following Wednesday, Jan. 18, as Monday was Martin Luther King Day. Over the weekend, I worked on Senate Resolution Seven (SR7), which calls for the immediate reversal of the commencement changes.

This resolution passed the Armstrong and Liberty Campus Senate unanimously, and that same evening, I drove up to the Statesboro Campus Senate meeting and read the resolution aloud, word for word. The response from the overcrowded gallery of students was applause. I asked the Statesboro senate to vote on SR7 that night, but they had a 72-hour wait period for voting on new pieces of legislation.

In the four weeks following, I attended every one of Statesboro’s senate meetings.

I received an email on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 that SR7 would be coming to the floor on Feb. 20, 2019.

I went into that meeting excited, emboldened and overjoyed that for once. I felt that after this bitter consolidation process, the three campuses would finally be united on something. Together, all Georgia Southern students would be saying NO to the administration.

Until we didn’t. Until only one senator from Statesboro voted to approve of the resolution. I have had legislation with my name on it fail before, but never this badly. SR7 had been completely sunk on the senate floor.