Club of the Week: SAAS

The Student African American Sisterhood (SAAS) organization is a sisterhood of driven and professional women that aims to cultivate success and excellence in education by forging close ties with students, faculty and staff, according to the Graduate Assistant Kareana Medouze for the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA).

It is one of the retention, progression and graduation (RPG) programs that are a part of the OMA at the Armstrong campus.

SAAS provides support, guidance and sisterhood to the African American female student population.

They hold meetings three Tuesdays a month with no meetings on the second Tuesday of the month. During the SAAS meetings, ladies talk about the successes at previous events, plan future events and become empowered through sisterhood activities, volunteer opportunities and professional development.

During the last meeting of the month, they hold a workshop where the members pair with community or campus partners and receive additional academic, professional and social knowledge that they may not have received otherwise.

SAAS usually hosts events twice a month. They will be hosting Black Women’s Empowerment Day on Monday, March 11. There will be an expo from 3pm-5:30pm that will highlight black owned businesses in the Savannah area and a motivational speaker at 6pm which will be followed by a reception. The attire for the speaker and reception is semi-formal.

Medouze wants students to know that “SAAS is a program that fosters relationships. Even though one of the main purposes is to retain students and help them progress and graduate, the program holds true to its name. Sisterhood is the foundation of the program and everyone is treated like family. We encourage any young lady that is interested in being a part of this program to reach out to us for more information.”

If you’re interested in joining SAAS, you can come to OMA, email any of the OMA staff members or email the executive board at saas.armstrong@gmail.com.