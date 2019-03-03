Stopover Returns to Savannah

Lila Miller, A&E Editor

Savannah’s annual music festival Savannah Stopover returns for another weekend in the Hostess City, March 7-9. The festival serves as a “stop over” for touring musical acts as they head en masse to the Austin, Texas music festival South by South West (SXSW).

Stopover is currently in its ninth year as a festival, and is easily more navigable, financially prudent and accessible than some of it’s bigger rivals. The festival is spread out across Savannah’s historic district at ten venues.

The venues are a mix of hotel, restaurant and bar locales including, the Ships of the Sea Museum, The Perry Lane Hotel’s Wayward Bar and rooftop Peregrin Lounge, Barrelhouse South, The Jinx, El-Rocko Lounge, Club One, Congress Street Social Club, Service Brewing Co., and The Grey.

In the previous eight years, Savannah Stopover has gained serious traction and respect within the music community regionally and nationally. Stopover has brought bands like Of Montreal, Grimes, The Whigs, Thurston Moore (of Sonic Youth), Kishi Bashi, and Julien Baker to note.

This year’s line-up boasts more star power with headliners Deerhunter, The Joy Formidable, Lucy Dacus, The Bright Light Social Hour and Susto. With 85-100 bands and 80 performances to choose from, it’s an easy feat to find something to like along the three days of the festival. If any of the acts sound unfamiliar, it is because the coordinators of Stopover scour the states and beyond for talent. Stopover finds the best up-and-coming musical acts in a variety of genres including: “Indie Rock, Pop, Dance, Soul, Folk, Hip Hop, Electronica, Bluegrass, Singer Songwriter, and Country Rock.”

Thankfully, Stopover has curated a playlist covering the bands’ songs so attendees can make plans ahead of time to see acts they prefer.

One drawback to Stopover, however, is its unwillingness or apathy towards catering to more all-ages audiences. Of the aforementioned 10 venues, only three are specifically mentioned to be open to all ages for event. From melodic to raucous, Savannah Stopover offers something for everyone, unless you’re under 21.

Savannah Stopover festival passes are available on their website savannahstopover.com.