Eagles Basketball Earns Number Three Seed in Conference Tournament

Tookie Brown, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, takes a shot against two Georgia State defenders. Photo by AJ Henderson.

Ethan Smith, News Editor

The Eagles finished their regular season 20-12 overall and 12-6 in the Sun Belt Conference, earning them the number three seed in the Sun Belt Tournament.

Georgia Southern has had one of its better years in recent history as the Eagles were in the top four of the conference for most of the season in the Sun Belt.

Seniors Tookie Brown, Montae Glenn and Ike Smith have had impressive seasons in their respective farewell campaigns. All three players contributed at least seven points per game on average and helped lead the Eagles to wins over Bradley University, who punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Pepperdine and in-conference rival UT-Arlington.

Head coach Mark Byington, who has been with Georgia Southern since 2013, had one of his best seasons of his career this season as well posting his second-best win percentage and best conference record since taking over for the Eagles.

As for the Sun Belt Tournament, the Eagles earned the number three seed behind Georgia State and UT-Arlington due to tiebreakers involving head-to-head records.

The Eagles have three different possible opponents in their first matchup, Coastal Carolina, UL-Monroe or Appalachian State. The Eagles are a combined 3-1 against those three teams, with the only loss coming against UL-Monroe, who has to win two games to even see the Eagles in round three.

The Sun Belt Tournament officially kicked off on Tuesday with round one games while the Eagles patiently wait until Friday, March 15 to see who they will play first in postseason play. The Sun Belt Tournament is played in New Orleans, Louisiana and concludes on Sunday, March 17 with the Championship Game and a chance for a NCAA Tournament bid.