Clotheslining the Patriarchy

Lila Miller, A&E Editor

Sexual violence is an insidious act mostly committed furtively and not often talked about. The Clothesline Project aims to spread awareness about sexual violence through a familiar medium. From March 25-29, clotheslines have been erected throughout the Student Union to showcase student-made T-shirts emblazoned with messages involving sexual assault.

GSU’s health promotions, health services and the PEP program have partnered together to participate in the national Clothesline Project campaign. Throughout the week, members are tabling in front of the Student Union from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The project invites students to write or draw messages, comments, impact statements or images symbolizing the impact sexual violence has had on themselves or loved ones.

The T-shirts serve as visual reminders to the dizzying and anonymous statistics surrounding sexual violence. The shirts themselves are color-coded to reflect the relationship the creator has with sexual violence.

PINK= SURVIVOR OF RAPE & ASSAULT

YELLOW=SURVIVOR OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

BLUE= SURVIVOR OF SEXUAL ABUSE

PURPLE= VIOLENCE TO SEXUAL ORIENTATION

GRAY= NEW ADVOCATE FOR ENDING VIOLENCE

WHITE= IN MEMORY OF A MURDERED VICTIM

“One cannot experience the clothesline project and ever see a t-shirt quite the same again,” said Rabbi Lieberman on a banner that explained the different colored T-shirts’ meanings.

The mission statement of The Clothesline Project is to educate students and the community that violence is a problem everywhere, help is available, there is hope and a path to healing.

The Clothesline Project is working with GSU’s Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) for national Sexual Assault Awareness Week and has events on both Statesboro and Armstrong campuses throughout the week.

The week will conclude on Thursday March 28, as survivors, supporters of survivors, and people who seek to end sexual violence march across campus from 7-8 p.m.

The “Take Back The Night” march will begin in front of the Student Union and end at the International Gardens for a rally. The “End The Violence” rally will allow the community to come together for a candlelight vigil and open mic event.

During the rally, survivor love letters will be read, speakers will share their support and people are encouraged to share their stories if they wish. Everyone plays a part in eradicating sexual violence and assault. The time to let your voice be heard is now. If not now, when?