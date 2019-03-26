Club of the Week: Armstrong Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Club

“Would you rather be nervous in a controlled training environment or when your life could be at risk in the event you are attacked?” asked Armstrong Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Club President James Burnett.

You may have seen the flyers for the club on campus but may have been hesitant to go because you have no prior fighting experience or unsure of what Jiu Jitsu even entails. Burnett’s answer was “my mindset is, the more we train for the worst possible situation, when something bad happens, we’ll be ready physically, mentally and emotionally.”

Burnett also wants to encourage students not to be apprehensive about coming to the club if you have never been. “You gotta learn sometime. We strive to create a training environment where everyone feels safe and welcome. That being said, we are a combat sport and some may have some reservations about the physicality.”

“The main purpose of the Armstrong Campus Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Club is to promote physical activity and increase attention to detail as well as helping individuals become more confident in their own life using the sport of competition Brazilian Jiu Jitsu,” Burnett said.

While they have not yet been able to host events off campus due to the organization’s small size, Burnett said, “we do however let members know of events hosted by others in the Jiu-Jitsu community and groups sometimes attend.”

If you have experience or are interested in running a social media page for the club, Burnett said that is a welcome idea.

If you’re interested in learning how to practice Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, come to the club meetings from 6:30 p.m. to around 7:30-8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at the PAC (Pirate Athletic Center). The meetings are no longer held in the Alumni Arena.