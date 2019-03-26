Physical Therapy Students Hosting Race This Weekend

Ethan Smith, News Editor

Have you ever gone on a morning run and craved a donut afterwards? Well never fear, because physical therapy students here at GSU-Armstrong are hosting a 5K/10K this weekend on campus.

Donut-Daze is a race centered around the Armstrong campus that will feature the entire campus including the IM fields, the Student Union fountain and, among other spots, the various running paths on campus.

This isn’t your usual race though. Participants will receive a free donut from Duck Donuts of Savannah as well as a free t-shirt and swag bag with other goodies.

Not into running? Spectators can get in on the fun as well as a costume contest will also take place as spectators cheer on their friends and respective teams. Prizes will also be awarded the top finishers in each category, which are arranged by age group.

Sign-ups for the event take place all through Friday, March 29. The 5K run is $25 and the 10K run is $30. Race packets can be picked up by participants at the Student Union the morning of the event or the night before.

Donut-Daze will take place on Saturday, March 30, and both races are slated to begin at 8am in front of the Student Union. Sponsors will be in attendance as well, so run around campus this weekend or support your friends in this fun twist on a 5K/10K.