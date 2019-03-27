What Can Happen, By the Odds, Before You Fill Out a Perfect Bracket?

It’s March, so any general sports fan knows that we are in the thick of the NCAA Tournament, also known as March Madness, for collegiate Men’s College Basketball.

For those who don’t know, millions of people fill out what they think will be a perfect bracket from a field of 64 teams(68 with play-in games, but they are not used) every year.

Fun fact, a perfect bracket has never been filled out since the current tournament system began in 1985, so that is a lot of misses at one of sports’ most prized phenomenon.

The general odds of filling out a bracket are 1 in 9.2 quintillion. Just to see how big that number actually is, I’ll show you. 9,223,372,036,854,775,808. That is a pretty big number right?

That number is based off of a purely coin-flipping method, but some teams, for example Duke and North Dakota State, do not have the same level of talent to be placed in a 50/50 metric. I am probably boring you with math, but my point is the idea of a perfect bracket is pretty darn hard.

At the time of writing, a bracket called “Center Road”, created by Gregg Nigl in Columbus, Ohio, miraculously stands 48-out-of-48 so far, surpassing 39 straight correct perfect picks for the record. The odds of that happening stand at 1 in 281,474,976,710,656, so let’s just say Nigl is doing well.

With all that said and the tournament still awaiting a conclusion, what things can happen before you fill out a perfect bracket, by the odds?

These odds were found on funny2.com/odds, so check out everything on that page, but I chose some funny and interesting ones.

I’ll start small, and ironically, it is about a newspaper. The odds of a person between the ages of 18-29 not reading a newspaper regularly is 3 to 1, come on now.

Anyways, to continue, the odds of being a twin in North America stand at 90 to 1, so shout out to all the twins out there.

For all us guys out there, the odds of dating a supermodel currently sit at 88,000 to 1, so there is a chance.

As we start getting into bigger numbers, so of the events become drastically specific, just a fair warning.

The odds of getting a royal flush in poker, which consists of an ace, king, queen, jack and ten all in the same suit, on the first five cards dealt is 649,740 to 1.

The odds of becoming President of the United States sit at 13,000,000 to 1, get your acceptance speech ready.

The chances a human has of contracting mad cow disease sit at 1 in 40,000,000, interesting.

Here are some smaller ones to conclude before the most surprising thing that can happen, by the odds, before you fill out a perfect bracket.

Odds of injury from shaving? 6,585 to 1.

Odds of injury from mowing the lawn? 3,623 to 1.

Odds of getting away with murder(insert Viola Davis voice)? 2 to 1.

Odds that a celebrity marriage will last a lifetime? 3 to 1.

And finally, this event can happen before you fill out a perfect NCAA March Madness bracket.

By the odds, a meteor has a better chance of striking your home, sitting at 182,138,880,000,000 to 1. So Nigl had a better chance by the odds of his home being struck by a meteor than where he currently stands right now with 48 correct picks.

To make that number sound really tiny, your house could be struck by a meteor six times before you were to fill out a perfect bracket through a purely coin-flipping method.

In conclusion, filling out a perfect bracket has no strategy and you have better odds of doing other things, but who says you can’t try. Everyone is rooting for Nigl as he sits just 15 games away, and even those odds aren’t in his favor.