SGA Elections and Campaigning Held Next Week

Ethan Smith, News Editor

This week, the Student Government Association is again opening its election to determine its positions of governance in the 2019-2020 school year.

Executive Vice President Spencer Demink is the lone candidate for the Executive VP position and his ticket includes Vice President of Finance Yilnette Morales Núñez.

“I have been a member of SGA since the beginning of my freshman year and have loved every second of it since then” said Demink on SGA’s candidate information slideshow. “The current campus SGA administration and I have worked tirelessly for you and the student body as a whole for almost an entire year now, and we look forward to doing it for another term!”

“Overall, I and the rest of my team have one interest and that’s representing you correctly,” Demink continued. “We accomplished our goals this year, but we aren’t finished yet. Re-elect DeMink – Morales for another year of proper representation from your Student Government Association.”

The Senator-At-Large candidates include Erica Cribbs, Megan Evans, Beverly Leitelt, Elizabeth Ossi, Jacquie Reis, Jordan Stevenson, Katie Sparks and Tyler Tyack.

The other positions that are being campaigned for this week include Senator of College of Education and Senator of Health Professions, which include Mohamed Elshahahwy and Sophia Lopez campaigning for the Education spot and Makenzie Bunton, Jade Reynolds and Nick Wright campaigning for the Health Professions spot.

As for the SGA Presidential candidates, who all reside in Statesboro, three candidates are campaigning to succeed Jarvis Steele: Keyshawn Housey, Zean Lopez and Juwan Smith.

“This school year we have managed to exist despite the trials and tribulations between our three campuses. We can no longer afford to merely exist,” said Housey, also from SGA’s candidate information slideshow. “If allowed the opportunity, as your President I will continue to serve, this time the students of all three campuses in a unified manner to ensure that during our remaining time here, we have the best experience possible.”

“I plan to run for presidency under the platform of renewed relationships and visible progress,” said Lopez. “I strongly believe that there is a serious lack of dialogue between the administration, students, and organizations that fall in all three campuses. Thereof, I propose to renew these relationships into a stronger and more unified Georgia Southern University.”

“Being a member of the Student Government Association is important because Student Government Association is the voice for the voiceless,” said Smith. “It is the outlet for students to come voice concerns and its Student Government Association responsibility to make every student feel more comfortable in their tenure here at the university.”

The Election begins on Monday, April 8 and will conclude at midnight on Wednesday, April 10. Voting will be made available through your student email.