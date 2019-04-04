Armstrong Welcomes Family and Fun to Savannah

Ethan Smith, News Editor

Spring Family Weekend 2019 will be held on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 for Eagle Nation families and friends here in Savannah.

The fun begins on Friday, as the University Programming Board (UPB) hosts its Spring 2019 Block Party from 5-7 p.m. at Residential Plaza. Campus organizations will be tabling with food, drinks, games, face painting, henna temporary tattoos and other exciting activities for participants. Inflatables will be made available as well for younger family members.

Family weekend will continue that Friday night with a Family Reception at 6 p.m. The Waters Health Professions Building will host the reception. The reception will include food, and university administration will be present to speak with attendees. Free giveaways will round up the reception’s activities on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the fun continues with a brunch on Burnett Lawn, which will include chicken and waffles along with other breakfast favorites and drinks. The brunch will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday.

Trolley Tours, a tour company in Savannah, will provide families the chance to explore downtown Savannah. The trolley will stop at Oglethorpe Square in the Historic District and give families a chance to explore the various attractions and historical sites around Savannah. The trolley will provide transportation back to campus early that evening.

New Student and Family Programs hope to make Spring Family Weekend an annual event as this is the first year that Georgia Southern has hosted Family Weekend here in Savannah. They hope that families enjoy this opportunity and have a great weekend on the Armstrong campus and in Savannah.