GGA Opens Campus Community Garden

Melody Coleman, Staff Contributor

Spring has sprung and Go Green Armstrong (GGA) has been making the most out of the season.

Last month, the club hosted the first annual pick your plot picnic. With help from the Honors Society, Friends of Cats, Facility Services, Military Affairs, PEP and the ever-loyal members of GGA, the garden was de-weeded and prepared for this year’s harvest.

The community painted found bricks to mark their plots. There were plenty scattered about, and the club stresses reusing and reducing.

Mr. James Lee Frazier, a longtime Savannah local, came with guitar in hand and sang for the afternoon. Blankets were scattered about, and healthy homemade snacks were provided.

With help of the community, GGA has made great strides towards building a sustainable garden. The garden was constructed originally a few years ago, with help from Greenhouse Manager Akash Mehta, though was seemingly abandoned after the gardening club officers graduated.

There is still plenty of space in the garden. If you or anyone you know is interested in growing a harvest, email gogreenarmstrong@gmail.com.

GGA is also looking for volunteers to help with upkeep, as the garden is prepared for the growing season, but would do well with some extra care. Some of their goals include creating a sustainable irrigation system, receiving a donation of retired patio furniture, planting flowers along the sides and laying down a brick walkway.

GGA would like to repurpose any equipment, furniture or garden materials that are no longer being used.

They hope to receive official mapping and signs for the garden, reading “Go Green Armstrong Community Garden Est. 2019. Dedicated to saving the environment’s beauty through unity. Founders Nick Brodrak and Melody Coleman.”

GGA Meetings are every Tuesday at 6 p.m. in University Hall 102. Those interested can also join club President, Maddi Foster, and Vice President Melody Coleman in litter pickups Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in front of Compass Point.

For more information and updates, ‘like’ GGA on their Facebook “Go Green Officially” or follow them on Instagram @gogreenarmstrong.