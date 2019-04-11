Club of the Week: Chi Alpha

The campus ministry Chi Alpha’s mission is to reconcile students with Christ. Club president Sidney Jankowski said, “we want to equip college-age students through spirit-filled communities of prayer, worship, fellowship, discipleship, and mission. We desire to create a community of students who desire to follow Jesus and walk as His disciples.”

Their goal is to “build a community of people on campus who love God and love people.”

The club officers want students to know that the club is not exclusive to just Christians. “We want an environment for people to come and explore their beliefs. Whether you do not believe in God, are confused about God, or believe in God with all of your heart, we invite you to come and just see what we are about,” Jankowski said.

They meet every Monday at 12:30 pm in the Ogeechee Theater. On Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m., the ladies of Chi Alpha meet for a small group Bible study in Learning Commons Room 113.

The guys of Chi Alpha also have a small group Bible study every Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Learning Commons Room 112.

They also host off-campus events occasionally. Those events include worship events, a beginning of the year party, girl and guy small group outings, and an end of the year party.

Jankowski said they currently do not have any events planned this month, but an end of the year party will be happening soon.

If students are interested in joining or want to know more about Chi Alpha, they can visit Chi Alpha Armstrong on Facebook, @chialphaarmstrong on Instagram, Chi Alpha on MyInvolvement, or they can contact chialpha.armstrong.state@gmail.com. Students are also encouraged to stop by on Mondays at 12:30 pm in the Ogeechee Theater or Tuesdays for Bible study.