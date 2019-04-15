Student Employment Job Fair To Be Held Tomorrow

By: Ethan Smith

As the Spring 2019 semester draws to a close, employment for students can become a priority as summer jobs become open and school is out for most.

Georgia Southern is once again helping students who seek employment with the Spring 2019 Employment Job Fair.

The job fair offers an opportunity for students to meet prospective employers that are based both on and off campus.

Georgia Southern hosted a job fair last semester with the likes of Eagle Dining, Savannah Candy Kitchen and many other businesses around Savannah.

For students who plan on attending, it will help if your have your updated résumé on-hand.

Students are also expected to dress business casual and have their Eagle ID on them to sign-in for the event.

Some businesses actually conduct interviews on-site so also be sure to hone your interviewing skills. Who knows, maybe you could get hired tomorrow.

The event will be held in the Student Union Ballroom on Tuesday, April 16 from 9:00am to 12:00pm.