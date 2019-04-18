Juwan Smith Voted 2019-2020 SGA President

Ethan Smith, News Editor

The Student Government Association held their presidential election last week and Juwan Smith was declared the winner.

Smith was voted SGA President over KeyShawn Housey and Zean Lopez.

Nearly 2000 votes were cast with Smith receiving 41.6%, Housey receiving 38.17% and Lopez receiving 20.58%.

A few weeks ago, at Armstrong campus’ presidential debate, Smith disclosed that diversity and graduation were two major point of focus within his campaign but not within the limits of what he wants to do.

“Recognizing various groups on campus and creating diversity is my biggest prospective project. I want to unite the students,” said candidate Smith.

Much of Smith’s campaign was based on the 90s show “Family Matters” that hits unity and inclusion across all forms of life, or in this case, three unique campuses.

“I have the passion to make the sacrifices needed to bridge all three campuses to make one family. I will create intentional meeting spaces for all campuses to come together and discuss concerns on all three campuses. It is my hope to show each student that Family does Matter,” said Smith to The George-Anne.

Executive Vice President (EVP) Spencer Demink, who resides on the Armstrong campus, will return in the same position for the upcoming term.

It will be his second term as SGA EVP, and Demink has had success through his first term here at Armstrong.

Smith will begin his tenure as SGA President in the Fall of 2019, succeeding current SGA President Jarvis Steele.