by George-Anne Inkwell Edition

2019 Coaches Caravan Hits Savannah on Friday

By: Ethan Smith

Join Georgia Southern alumni, students, faculty and fans for the Georgia Southern Coaches Caravan to see what’s new in Georgia Southern athletics.

The Coaches Caravan is an annual road trip for GSU athletic coaches and staff to present what is coming in the future for their respective athletic programs and reflecting on past endeavors ahead of their upcoming seasons.

For Savannah, head football coach Chad Lunsford will be in attendance after leading the Eagles to a 10-3 record and a Camellia Bowl victory over Eastern Michigan.

BowlChamps
Head coach Chad Lunsford lifts the 2018-2019 Camellia Bowl trophy after defeating ESU 23-21. Photo by Mickey Walsh/Montgomery Advisor

GSU football is looking to use that success to springboard another strong season that kicks off against SEC powerhouse LSU and also includes a road trip to Minnesota.

Willie Powers, the Director of Player Development for Men’s Basketball, will also be in attendance.

Powers is a 2012 GSU graduate and played for the Eagles, finishing his career with 1,321 points, 460 assists and 359 rebounds. He played professional basketball in Slovakia before returning to GSU to be on the coaching staff.

WilliePowers
Willie Powers attempts to draw a foul against Wofford in 2012. Photo by: Scott Bryant/Statesboro Herald

GSU basketball is coming off of a 21-12 season that saw another exit in the Sun Belt Tournament, losing to UT Arlington in the Semifinals.

The Eagles are losing star seniors Tookie Brown, Ike Smith and Montae Glenn, so Powers has a huge role in developing the next crop of players for head coach Mark Byington.

TookieBrown4
Tookie Brown motions to the Hanner Fieldhouse crowd during a game against George Mason. Photo by: AJ Henderson/GSU Athletics

Women’s tennis coach Sean McCaffrey, rifle head coach Sandra Worman and swimming and diving head coach Amanda Caldwell will also be in attendance following successful campaigns in their respective sports.

McCaffrey_resized
Women’s tennis head coach Sean McCaffrey. Won two National Titles with Armstrong State. Photo by: GSU Athletics
RosemaryKramer
Rosemary Kramer, who shot an NCAA record 599 in prelims of NCAA championship under guidance of Sandra Worman. Photo by: GSU Athle
Caldwell
GSU Swimming and Diving head coach Amanda Caldwell at Rice University in 2015. Photo by: JT Hilton

Attendance for the event cost $20 online and $25 at the door of the event. Attendees have a chance to buy season tickets for the upcoming seasons and also are immediately put in raffles for fun prizes.

Children are admitted into the event for free.

The Coaches Caravan in Savannah will be held at 6:30pm on Friday, April 26 at B&D Burgers on 209 West Congress Street in downtown Savannah.

 

