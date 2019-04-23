Spencer Demink Reflects on First Tenure as SGA Executive Vice President

Ethan Smith, News Editor

Spencer Demink, who was re-elected as the Executive Vice President of the Student Government Association (SGA), remains confident despite issues with consolidation and commencement ahead of his second tenure in the role.

Demink has served as EVP since the beginning of the Fall 2018 semester, serving before and during the consolidation process at the Armstrong campus.

Demink is also a member of various campus organizations such as the Gay-Straight Alliance and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and works as a Campus Ambassador and Field Representative for a gubernatorial campaign in the state of Georgia.

“In short, good,” said Demink about his first tenure as EVP. “Statiscally, this is one of the most trying years SGA’s has faced here at this university as well as the university as a whole. I think I can pretty confidently say that against the odds we did pretty well as a team.”

“I could have probably done some things differently, but nothing is perfect,” he said regarding what he could have done differently in his first term.

“I would say that I was in Statesboro at least once a week but putting a bigger emphasis on working with the other half of our SGA[Statesboro] would have been a big help, especially in the first semester [Fall 2018].”

Demink spoke about the goals of his cabinet in preparation for his second tenure as EVP.

“Luckily, we have about a whole summer to figure some things out,” Demink said. “Fixing issues regarding online courses… lots of students don’t come here for online classes, they commute for a reason,” he continued. “Also tackling diversity-related issues with the help of Collegiate 100 and the NAACP and the student body will be our major goals to make the campus[Armstrong] better.”

A few Senators from SGA spoke highly of Demink and his success from his first tenure.

“Spencer’s done a great job this year,” said Speaker Tyler Tyack. “Now that he’s learned the ropes, I look forward to seeing what he does as a much stronger advocate for the student body.”

“Demink did a fabulous job representing both the Armstrong and Liberty Campuses during the academic year.” said Yilnette Morales Nunez, a member of his team.

As a student leader, Demink is a prominent figure here at the Armstrong campus.

From his perspective, Demink wanted to speak about his predictions for the upcoming semester.

“Morale is slowly coming back, so I feel good about the upcoming semester,” Demink said. “We have created a pretty good relationship with the university and I am fairly confident with the new leadership within SGA[New SGA President Juwan Smith and his team]. Going into my second term, things will come a bit easier, so I am fairly confident about the fall 2019 semester.”

“I have not had the pleasure of working with [Smith] closely but when he campaigned, his resume was pretty impressive when it came to leadership across numerous organizations,” said Demink. “His ‘Family Matters’ campaign idea was solid, however I hope there is a bit more substance in what he’s asking for. I’m excited to see what he’s got though.”

Demink later commended the student body for sticking out in what was a rollercoaster of a semester.

“I just want to say thank you for sticking with it and being very strong in regards to university issues,” he said. “I know campus morale was not the best but I personally have seen an uptick in that over the last couple weeks.

“Time heals all wounds and the further we get into the university, the better the university will get. Our team is super excited to be the voice of the student body.”

Demink will begin his second tenure as SGA EVP at the beginning of the Fall 2019 semester along with his fellow Senators and Cabinet.