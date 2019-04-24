Race For the Cure Hits Savannah on Saturday

Ethan Smith, News Editor

The 2019 Susan G. Komen Savannah Race for the CureⓇ will hit the streets of Savannah this Saturday, April 27 in efforts to fight breast cancer.

The race is an annual event held in Savannah that helps raise funds for the breast cancer movement with the help of breast cancer survivors, fighters and other contributors.

The majority of funds made from the event will go to local programs that offer breast cancer awareness education as well as screenings and treatment for those who are fighting against it.

One in eight women in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and at the current rate that breast cancer diagnoses are going, there will be 13 million breast cancer victims in the next 25 years.

These facts and many others motivate the Susan G. Komen fundraisers not only for this event, but year-round.

Race for the CureⓇ alone has raised $2 billion dollars to help fund research projects, educational courses, screenings and treatment for breast cancer.

Currently, the Savannah race has raised around $130 thousand and has a goal to raise $210 thousand by the events end.

Donations to the race as well as participation within the race can be made individually or collectively.

Packet pick-up and registration is set to begin on Saturday, April 27 at 6:45 a.m. while the 5K is set to start the same day around 8:30 a.m. at Ellis Square in downtown Savannah.

After the race, a Survivor Volunteer Award, Racer Awards and Top Fundraising Awards will be awarded during the closing ceremony of the event.

Paint Savannah Pink and support breast cancer awareness this Saturday in Savannah. Registration and donations can be found at komencoastalgeorgia.org.