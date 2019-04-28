Dancers Sashay into Love

Lila Miller, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Pop and rap music blared throughout the air behind the Student Union Thursday afternoon as five women danced in sync. The Golden Dream Dancers were merely giving a preview of their upcoming dance showcase Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. in the Armstrong Alumni Arena.

The Golden Dream Dancers are a dance group on campus and have been working together for the last several years. Saturday evening’s event marks their second annual dance showcase. This year’s theme is “The Love Story”.

The group will dance solos and collaborations to popular music from Ariana Grande, Anthony David and Mylah and more.

If the entertainment isn’t enough incentive, there will be free food, giveaways, a contest for food and shopping gift cards, as well as an opportunity to win a free haircut or hairstyle.