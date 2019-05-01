There won’t be blood: free tampons coming to a bathroom near you

Nora Cook, Staff Contributor

“One thing that I’ve learned in my 28 years is that no situation is unique… so I come from a low-income background where I’ve had to choose between food and (menstruation) products,” explained Nora Cook.

Cook saw a need for menstruation products on campus, and with the help of the Homeless Period Project, she is able to fill that need.

After leaving class and repeatedly finding tampons and pads unavailable, Cook broached the subject with campus club Feminists United (FU). A new member had experience working with the homeless to provide products and jumpstarted Cook’s own research.

The Homeless Period Project is based out of Greenville, SC. that provides products to homeless people, schools, clubs and organizations.

“It’s not just a homeless problem, financial security is multi-faceted,” she elaborated.

From there she reached out to them and asked how she could start something like it at Armstrong.

The head of the project replied immediately, “we will send you whatever you need, just give us an address.”

After, Cook made an appointment with Dean of Students Andrew Dies. Dies was very enthusiastic about expanding the food pantry to include menstrual products.

In the long term, Cook hopes to put receptacles in every bathroom.

In Fall, existing Captain’s Cupboard recipients can fill out a form requesting the products and new recipients can follow the existing procedures for applying to the Cupboard.

Thanks to the health center, Cook has already received a large donation of tampons and pads and is currently looking for donations of make-up bags to put the products in as well.

For donations and more information contact Nora Cook via email at nc03197@georgiasouthern.edu.