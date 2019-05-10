Spring 2019 Graduating Seniors Profiles

Here’s a spotlight on a few seniors that will be graduating this weekend. Congratulations!
Ayman Bagabas
Major- Computer Science
Well…first, I’m very excited about graduation.You know, it’s been a four-year journey, and it’s come to an end. I’ve been waiting for this moment for—for four years. That’s a lot man. It’s four years of my life, at Armstrong.
Megan Daughtrey
Major- Computer Science
I’m very glad that I stayed here. The people I’ve met—the things I’ve learned—my teachers that I had pushed me to be where I am now, and without them I wouldn’t be here.
Bianca Lindsay
Major- Theatre-Performance Track
I am most excited about leaving Savannah and applying what I learned in class to
receive a job in post-grad life.
Lauren Crisp
Major- English Communications
I loved my time on the Armstrong campus, particularly due to the faculty I have had the
pleasure to study under while here. I’m pretty sure I owe the LLP faculty in Gamble my
soul along with my diploma. I really had no idea what I wanted to do when I entered
college, and I was lucky enough to have professors who were willing to take the time to
mentor me.
Alazay Streeter
Theatre-Management Track
I had a great time during my time at Armstrong. I was introduced to some of the most
amazing people and I’ve had so many great experiences.