by George-Anne Inkwell Edition

Spring 2019 Graduating Seniors Profiles

Here’s a spotlight on a few seniors that will be graduating this weekend. Congratulations!

 

Stanton's Pick 2 (Ayman Baryabas)

Ayman Bagabas

Major- Computer Science

Well…first, I’m very excited about graduation.You know, it’s been a four-year journey, and it’s come to an end. I’ve been waiting for this moment for—for four years. That’s a lot man. It’s four years of my life, at Armstrong.

 

 

Stanton's Pick 1 (Megan Daughtrey)

Megan Daughtrey

Major- Computer Science

I’m very glad that I stayed here. The people I’ve met—the things I’ve learned—my teachers that I had pushed me to be where I am now, and without them I wouldn’t be here.

 

Southern Ambassador photo

Bianca Lindsay

Major- Theatre-Performance Track

I am most excited about leaving Savannah and applying what I learned in class to

receive a job in post-grad life.

 

 

B51CC760-E177-4E55-B804-4434C0818C5A

Lauren Crisp

Major- English Communications

I loved my time on the Armstrong campus, particularly due to the faculty I have had the

pleasure to study under while here. I’m pretty sure I owe the LLP faculty in Gamble my

soul along with my diploma. I really had no idea what I wanted to do when I entered

 college, and I was lucky enough to have professors who were willing to take the time to

mentor me.

AlazayColumnGrad

 

Alazay Streeter

Theatre-Management Track

I had a great time during my time at Armstrong. I was introduced to some of the most

amazing people and I’ve had so many great experiences.

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s