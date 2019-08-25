Armstrong Campus 101

Lila Miller, Arts & Entertainment Editor

An unofficial guide on what to do if you feel like you don’t know what you’re doing.

Welcome back Armstrong Campus students, faculty and staff! Whether you’re just starting out as a freshman, returning to college after a hiatus or anywhere in between, hopefully these tips can help make the semester a bit easier.

First things first, no one really knows what they’re doing.

If they say they do, they need more help than we can provide and it’s best to leave them to their own futile devices.

The first week of classes can seem like a blur of revised schedules, mind-numbing syllabi, and anxiety-inducing icebreaker “getting to know you” games. Life takes time. It takes a little while to gain footing in seemingly unfamiliar terrain.

Use the resources available to you on campus.

IN ACADEMIA

Lane Library and the Learning Commons stay open as late as 2 a.m. for study purposes. Work better alone but don’t have a personal computer? The library offers over thirty macbooks and laptops available to check out for three days, and the LC has ten iPads on loan as well. The Writing Center located in Gamble Hall also offers tutoring, proofreading, and other help with academic papers on a range of subjects.

WHAT THE HEALTH?

Not down with the sickness? If you’re feeling ill, there is a clinic available on campus to fulfill a variety of health needs. In conjunction with Memorial Health University Physicians, the clinic offers student health services that range from sexual health screenings to flu shots to health examinations for prescriptions. Most appointments run at merely $10 per session with student ID. Appointments can be made via phone at (912) 961-5726 or walk-in during their regular hours Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The clinic is located near student dorms in Compass Point at the health center.

Feeling overwhelmed or stressed out? Armstrong Campus also offers mental health services including counseling and psychiatry free of charge. To book an appointment, call (912) 344-2529. The counseling center is located in front of Windward Commons in the student annex at 7000 Compass Point.

MAKING CONNECTIONS ON CAMPUS

With over 5,000 students on Armstrong’s campus alone, it can be easy to feel isolated or difficult to make friends at first. Take advantage of the many teams, organizations, groups, clubs and classes offered to students to make connections and meet like-minded people. The Student Recreation Center (SRC) offers a plethora of intramural sports, field trips, club teams and casual group classes for those more athletically-inclined.

Pay attention to flyers located all over campus advertising rush week for sororities and fraternities, as well as scholarly and special-interest clubs. Stay tuned for a forthcoming article highlighting various clubs on campus next week. The Student Organization Fair will be held on Aug. 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the residential plaza.

TAKE A FAST PASS TO CLASS

As a commuter campus, Armstrong has a multitude of students that live off-campus and have to travel to and from classes, as well as dorm dwellers that don’t have cars. GSU and the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) have partnered together to offer the college pass program. Unlimited bus passes for students can be purchased from the bookstore for a one-time fee of $150 with student ID. The pass is active from Aug. 15 – Dec. 31, 2019 for the fall semester and Jan. 1- May 31 for the spring semester.

Surrounding Savannah

LATE NIGHT BITES

Hunger abides by no rules. The convenience store Gus Mart in the Student Union closes at 10 p.m. and The Galley closes at 11 p.m. What to do when hunger strikes? Huddle House is a 24 hour greasy spoon of a diner that serves breakfast all day and can provide a coffee-fueled refuge for late night appetites.

Local watering hole Tailgate Sports Bar and Grill has pool, darts and other games and a decent buy one, get one for $1 happy hour from 3-7 p.m. on weekdays (for those of legal drinking age).

Burger chain restaurant B&D’s also holds a buy one entree, get one free college night every Thursday from 5 p.m.-close.

SUPERMARKET STOPS

It isn’t difficult to get burnt out on cafeteria and fast food. Thankfully, there are several different grocery stores open to purchase whatever your particular palette prefers. The Target Supercenter is located within the Savannah Mall, Walmart’s Neighborhood Market is several miles North on Abercorn St. Also slated to open this Fall is the new Aldi’s grocery store located next to the Savannah Mall.

Missing Information?

Is there something we might have missed? If you have any hot tips, local haunts or fun events you’d like to share around campus and the immediate area, please shoot us an email at arts.inkwell@gmail.com