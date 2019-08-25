SGA EVP Welcome Letter

Dear Students of the Armstrong and Liberty Campuses,

Your Student Government Association welcomes you home and wishes you a prosperous 2019-2020 academic and extracurricular school year! Personally I am beyond excited to get this year started as your SGA has many plans to enhance your experience here in Savannah and Hinesville.

This year there will be no limit to what we are capable of accomplishing as we plan on and have already made strides in tackling subjects like graduation, class availability and racial representation, gender-inclusive housing and much more.

Your Student Government is also planning to work on new ideas, like lowering Transcript Request Fees, as Georgia Southern actually has the most expensive fee in all of Georgia at $10 per request. We have already made strides to add the Military Resource Center back on the campus map, and we will once again be hosting our annual Toys For Tots Drive starting in November.

We also plan to recreate class-specific Facebook pages, in-turn bringing back communal hubs for students to talk to each other, discuss classes or even advertise upcoming events. We are also rolling out a textbook exchange Facebook page for both the Armstrong and Liberty Campuses. This will act as a group setting for students to be able to give and receive textbooks needed for class in one convenient location without having to deal with vendor prices.

In addition to all of this, we will also be hosting a Clothing Closet sale for students and local community members to participate in! On Wednesday, August 21st, SGA will be selling clean and washed clothing in front of the Learning Commons all day in which all proceeds will be given to the Eagles For Eagles fund. The E4E program essentially gives out mini-scholarships to students in need of financial assistance and has been historically very beneficial to students in the past. There is name brand clothing from Banana Republic to J. Crew to Ann Taylor and much more and the best part is that the prices of each piece of clothing range from only $1-$2.

Student Government is here to help you. If you like your experience here at Georgia Southern, but probably more importantly if you don’t, come talk to us! We hold Senate Meetings every Monday at 12:15 in the Student Union Ballrooms. You can see our Senators in action, request funding for your club or conference travel, learn how we function and how you can help, or just voice your opinions and concerns. If that time doesn’t work, that’s okay as someone is always in our office in room D234 on the second floor of the Student Union. We listen to everyone and encourage you to join us!

The Senators and Executives that represent you and your interests are absolutely fired up to start this year strong. We wish you success and have fun while achieving it.

Thank you,

Spencer DeMink

Executive Vice President of the Armstrong and Liberty Campuses Student Government Association